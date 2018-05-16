From May 26-June 2, the Samui Regatta is on at the Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui in the waters off the island’s Chaweng Beach. It’s the final event in the annual Asian Yachting Grand Prix Championship.

Now in its 17th year, the Samui Regatta has been hosted by Centara Grand Beach Resort Koh Samui since its inception. Each year, a fleet of yachts head to Koh Samui, arriving with crew to experience some world-class sailing and enjoy the island’s social scene.

“We’re proud to be the host of this international event as we welcome visitors from around the globe to enjoy our facilities and stunning island environment,” says Voytek Klasicki, General Manager Centara Grand Samui Beach Resort.

“Koh Samui is Thailand’s most popular boutique island with good reason and the Samui Regatta has become part of its modern heritage with people returning year after year to enjoy the fun on and off the water,” he added.

In the last decade, the Samui Regatta has grown, attracting strong racing, cruising and multihull fleets with around 500 participants from over 20 countries taking part. In the final event in the Asian Yachting Grand Prix Championship, the event generates around 18 million baht for the local Koh Samui economy annually.

“It’s great to see such a competitive line up again this year across all the sailing classes. There are some very evenly matched boats and crews so I’m sure everyone will enjoy the five days of racing we have planned for them,” added Race Director, Simon James.

As well as action on the water, the Samui Regatta attracts spectators and vacationers for its onshore social scene.

Centara Hotels & Resorts have been welcoming visitors to Koh Samui for over 20 years and the Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui is the ideal regatta host venue. Sophisticated, and with a wonderfully nostalgic seaside air, the beachfront resort boasts chic bars and restaurants as well as stunning rooms and suites, including private-pool suites, as well as a spa; a timeless resort that is classic yet gloriously modern and reflects the contemporary culture of yachting tradition.

- Tanutam Thawan