All parts of Thailand are likely to see heavy rains this week with the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) ordering its offices to prepare accordingly.

During June 4-7, according to the Thai Meteorological website, the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand. They say this will cause more rain and isolated heavy showers.

“The wind and waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf will be stronger with waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers areas. All ships should proceed with caution.”

There is a tropical depression over the the middle South China Sea, 250 kilometres southeast of Da Nang, Vietnam and moving slowly. The TMD warns that this storm will develop into a tropical storm and move up towards Hainan Island, China during June 5-7, 2018 while the southwest monsoon will become stronger across the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand.

Thai Meteorological Department

Khon Kaen contended with flooding of its roads over the weekend, with water on Sri Chan road reaching a depth of 30 centimeters and as much as 40 centimeters on Mitraphap road. It took up to an hour for authorities to adequately drain the roads and bring them back into normal use.

In the south, Nang Thong beach in Takua Pa district of Phang Nga was clear of beach-goers over the weekend after days of stormy conditions and strong waves.

Bangkok has rain forecast for most of the week – the heaviest predicted to be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.

- The Thaiger