South

Young Thai caught between a rock and a hard place in Satun

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

Young Thai caught between a rock and a hard place in Satun

A 20 year old Thai has been rescued from getting stuck in a rock crevice for nine hours. Sanook reported that the man was out looking for wild orchids with a friend on Saturday. He fell down into a rock crevice before being found and rescued by local foundation rescue volunteers.

The incident happened at the Phu Pa Phet Cave in Tambon Palm Pattana in Satun. He ended up stuck in the crevice for nine hours before before being hauled out.

20 year old Natthanon split up from his friend before falling down the rocks and getting wedged in the crevice.

20 volunteers from the Rom Sai foundation arrived but it took them two hours to get him free, carry him to safety and send him to hospital. They managed to lubricate the area around him with oil so that he could be pulled out.

Sanook described the young man’s condition as ‘exhausted’.

SOURCE: Sanook | Siam Rath

Young Thai caught between a rock and a hard place in Satun

Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Bangkok

Thais across the country commemorate HM the King’s birthday

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

Thais across the country commemorate HM the King's birthday

PHOTOS: The Nation

To commemorate His Majesty the King’s birthday today, celebrations have been held around the country.

In Songkhla the Fifth Artilleryman Battalion performed a 21 gun salute as a military honour to celebrate His Majesty’s 67th birthday. The firing of cannons from four artillery machines was performed at Mahavajiravudh Songkhla School in the Muang district of Songkhla province.

ln provincial halls and district offices across the country held similar ceremonies for His Majesty. Participants volunteered to clean public places and plant trees to honour the King.

In Kanchanbauri, in Thailand’s west, more than 600 yellow-clad ethnic Mon students at Wat Wangwiwekaram in Sangkhla Buri district formed the number 10 in Thai. representing King Rama X.

Meanwhile PM Prayut Chan-o-cha led Cabinet ministers and their spouses as well as the speaker of the House of Representatives to offer alms to Buddhist monks at Sanam Luang in Bangkok. He also led officials to swear an oath to be good civil servants and the “force of the land” for the country and the King.

Alms were also offered to make merit for the King in various provinces nationwide. In the northern province of Chiang Mai, Governor Supachai Iamsuwan led officials and the public to offer alms to 68 monks at the Chiang Mai International Convention and Exhibition Centre followed by the officials’ oath-taking ceremony and the signing of messages for the King.

And a large number of Thais showed up at the Thai Red Cross Society’s National Blood Centre in Bangkok  to make blood donations as merit for His Majesty.

The Thai Red Cross Society invites the public to make blood donations until 6pm on tonight and write messages wishing the King well throughout July at the National Blood Centre.

Thais across the country commemorate HM the King's birthday

Business

Durian drives southern economy with new Chinese 700 million baht factory

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

Durian drives southern economy with new Chinese 700 million baht factory

A Chinese company has invested 700 million baht to establish a durian processing factory in Songkhla’s Thepha district. The establishment of the Kunming-based company in southern Thailand is an indication of the growing love for durian in China and a growing export potential for the ‘love-it-or-hate-it’ fruit.

Manguwang Food Company will employ up to 1,200 workers at its 700 million baht (US$24 million) factory in Thepa. The factory will freeze dry and package durian grown in the region for export to China, where products made from the fruit are in increasing demand.

The company started freezing and exporting local south Thailand durian at the start of July.

The target is to export 12,000 tonne of durian each year, roughly a third of the total output from the southern provinces, growing the business to 20,000 tonnes in exports in following years.

Good news for the local farmers is that the factory is buying quality durian product at higher prices than local buyers. The factory produces freeze-dried durian and quick frozen durian pulp.

Durian became even more popular around the region when Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma showcased the magic of digital commerce when he visited Bangkok in April 2018, selling 80,000 ‘golden-pillow’ durians within a minute on his retail website T-mall.

Thailand exported more than 600,000 tonne of fresh durian and durian products such as candy bars last year to China, according to the Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

In Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat – the three southernmost provinces on the Malay border – there are about 50,000 rai of durian plantations, mostly in highland areas. The greater southern region produces between 120,000-150,000 tonnes of durian per year.

Durian drives southern economy with new Chinese 700 million baht factory

Crime

Over 600 foreigners arrested in southern Thailand for overstays and illegal entry

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

July 27, 2019

By

Over 600 foreigners arrested in southern Thailand for overstays and illegal entry

PHOTO: Manager

686 people have been arrested in southern Thailand, mostly foreigners, on a variety of offences of working illegally or being involved in human trafficking.

Thailand’s Region 6 immigration reported that the people were arrested between July 1-25.

Immigration reported…

• 436 people have been arrested as illegal migrant workers and had illegally entered Thailand

• 49 had no work permits

• 15 were on overstay

• 25 people had arrest warrants out for them

Manager Online reports that 12 people – Thais, Malaysians and Burmese – were involved in human trafficking cases in Songkhla and Satun.

7 Burmese had fake passports, had crossed the land border in Kanchanaburi and were headed for Malaysia to work. Immigration police reported that they were using genuine passports but with the picture changed to their own. They had paid 16,000 baht to Agents for the fake passports.

SOURCE: Manager Online

Over 600 foreigners arrested in southern Thailand for overstays and illegal entry

Trending