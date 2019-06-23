Van driver and nine passengers injured in Songkhla van accident | The Thaiger

A passenger van driver and nine passengers have been injured after the vehicle careered off the Asian Highway in Songkhla around lunchtime today.

When emergency responders arrived they found the van driver unconscious behind the wheel. All nine passengers had been injured. Three of them, one with a broken arm, were taken to the Narakin Hospital.

The incident happened just after 12.30pm as the van was carrying nine passengers from the Provincial capital Hat Yai’s bus terminal to a cave in the Sabayoi district.

Passengers have told police that as they got close the van suddenly veered into the roadside ditch saying they believe the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Police are continuing their investigation.