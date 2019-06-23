Van driver and nine passengers injured in Songkhla van accident | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Songkhla

Van driver and nine passengers injured in Songkhla van accident

4 hours ago

A passenger van driver and nine passengers have been injured after the vehicle careered off the Asian Highway in Songkhla around lunchtime today.

When emergency responders arrived they found the van driver unconscious behind the wheel. All nine passengers had been injured. Three of them, one with a broken arm, were taken to the Narakin Hospital.

The incident happened just after 12.30pm as the van was carrying nine passengers from the Provincial capital Hat Yai’s bus terminal to a cave in the Sabayoi district.

Passengers have told police that as they got close the van suddenly veered into the roadside ditch saying they believe the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Crime

73 Burmese and 4 ethnic Rohingya intercepted on their way to Malaysia

1 day ago

June 22, 2019

PHOTO: Thai PBS

Two passenger vans have been intercepted by police along the Asian Highway in Surat Thani, southern Thailand. There were 42 illegal Burmese migrant workers travelling in the two vans. The vans were transferring the migrants, including three women, from the Prachuap Khiri Khan border crossing to Yala in Thailand’s deep south on the border of Malaysia.

The two drivers were arrested on suspicion of being involved in a human trafficking network. Under questioning, they’ve admitted that they were offered 25,000 baht including a 10,000 baht advance. Police have also questioned the passengers to find out if they were part of a larger human trafficking network.

Two days earlier (Wednesday) police and anti-human trafficking officials apprehended 31 illegal Burmese migrant workers and four ethnic Rohingya in an oil palm plantation in the southern province of Songkhla.

Police report the 35 illegal Burmese migrant workers, including 14 women, were preparing to leave their shelters to cross the border into Malaysia, with the help of human traffickers.

A Burmese man, who police say was responsible for the group, was taken into custody. Police allege the group had paid a human trafficking gang to take them to Malaysia in the hope of getting work or refugee status.

Crime

35 year old arrested over Pattani Big C bombing and other insurgency-related crimes

1 week ago

June 15, 2019

PHOTO: Remnants of a car bomb that exploded in front of a Big C in Pattani on May 9,2017

A suspect has been arrested by Thai security forces in Songkhla’s Thepa district. The man is believed to be a wanted insurgent – the subject of four arrest warrants in relation to violent incidents in the deep South. He’s been identified as 35 year old Ismael Morsu.

On Thursday, riding from his home in Thepa, police allege he saw an army checkpoint and immediately turned around, raising the suspicions of security police who chased him in a pickup truck. They managed to stop Morsu in Ban Tapaed village and took him into custody for identification and questioning.

The troops discovered that the suspect was a wanted felon being sought for alleged involvement in the car bomb attack at a Big C department store in Pattani province on May 9, 2017, the alleged killing of Mr. Chamnong Jiamjan in Thepa district on April 20, 2006, the alleged killing of assistant district chief Mr. Somsak Rakchart in Thepa district on January 9, 2005 and illegal possession of firearms.

Two other suspects in the Big C car bomb attack, who were caught earlier, have been sentenced to life in prison by the Pattani provincial court. Read The Thaiger story HERE.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Crime

21 undocumented Burmese migrants found in Songkhla, alleged Thai trafficker arrested

2 weeks ago

June 10, 2019

FILE PHOTO: Malay Mail

A Thai man has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 21 undocumented Burmese migrants from Thailand’s south across the border into Malaysia.

A resort in Tambon Patong of Songkhla’s Hat Yai district was searched by soldiers and police earlier today (Monday) and discovered five Burmese men and two women in two of the rooms.

Their account to police led to the arrest of Pongpipat Suwanraksa, who was staying in another room. Pongpipat was charged with smuggling the migrants into Thailand and attempting to traffic them across the border to Malaysia.

After questioning Pongpipat, the authorities went on to search a forest in Moo 1 village of the same tambon and found 13 more Burmese men and one woman, who looked tired and hungry. None of them had eaten for three days and some had become ill.

They told police they were waiting to be taken to Malaysia and their alleged trafficker had ordered them not to leave the spot, so they waited in the forest.

ORIGINAL REPORT: The Nation

