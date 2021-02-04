Thai principal pulls out gun at school assembly amid sexual abuse allegation | The Thaiger

Songkhla
Thai principal pulls out gun at school assembly amid sexual abuse allegation
A principal at a school in Southern Thailand pulled out a gun at a morning flag assembly after a criminal complaint was filed with police claiming that he had a sexual relationship with a student.
The principal at Thepha School in Songkhla, Sayan Chaleephol, was discussing the school’s budget at the assembly, but then changed the subject and started asking the students for forgiveness. He put down the microphone and then moved his blazer, reaching for a gun tucked in the waistband of his pants. It appeared that he was going to hurt himself rather than the students.
One student screamed “No! No! No!” Hundreds of students quickly fled the area when they saw the gun. After the incident, teachers immediately arranged for students to be picked up from school.
Sayan allegedly had sex with a Mathayom 3 (ninth grade) student. The girl’s parents filed a complaint with Thepha police on charges of sex with a minor. Police say the girl will go in for a medical examination.
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
Crime
Hat Yai nightclub raided, owner arrested
A nightclub in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district was raided at 2am this morning after police were tipped off about the venue staying open beyond the authorised hours.
Nation Thailand says people at the nightclub were “partying without protection” and not abiding by coronavirus prevention measures. Nearby residents also say they were disturbed by the noise during the early hours.
The nightclub owner, 29 year old Anthika Dokho, was arrested on charges of selling alcohol after midnight, violating disease control measures and for violating the Emergency Decree.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Drugs
Clash with kratom smugglers by Songhkla border leaves 1 Malaysian cop killed and 1 injured
A clash with kratom drug smugglers by Thailand ‘s Songhkla border has left 1 Malaysian cop killed and 1 injured. The clash happened at around 2am this mornign as a Malaysian policeman came up on 13 men acting suspiciously near the border on the Malaysian side, which is opposite of Sadao district.
Gunshots were exchanged and 2 Thai smugglers were arrested with 3 other Thais wounded. The wounded Thais attempted to cross the border but were caught and sent to Hat Yai hospital for treatment. 54 year old Baharudin bi Pramli, was shot and killed whils 39 year old Norihan A/L Tari was wounded.
The kratom smugglers were believed to be both Malaysian and Thai nationals. Kratom, is a mild narcotic, which has been categorised as an illegal drug in Thailand. 1 of the injured men was taken to the area, as police say he was well enough to identify the scene of the clash and the gang’s escape route. Across the border, Malaysian police reportedly arrested 2 Thai smugglers. One was 38 year old Sahamadyusob Talah from tambon Ban Khuan of Muang district, while the other was unnamed.
Recently, a Burmese man was busted with 20 kilograms of kratom after he illegally crossed a natural border into Thailand in the southern Muang district in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Border patrol police and administrative officials were patrolling Ban Hup Phueng, a village near the natural pass on the Myanmar border, after Thailand authorities sealed the border earlier due to an outbreak of Covid in Myanmar. Such arrests of illegal border crossing have been more prevalent in recent months as the province has stepped up surveillance of the border due to the Covid-10 pandemic.
Just last weekend, a Burmese refugee contracted Covid after sneaking across the border to visit his native country and upon coming back, he tested positive for the virus, causing officials to lockdown the refugee camp in Tak province.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Police seize 45 million baht worth of heroin and methamphetamine from Hat Yai home
Police arrested a man on drug charges and seized 45 million baht worth of drugs in the southern province Songkhla near the Thai-Malaysia border. Police raided a home Hat Yai district and found 76 bars of heroin weighing a total of 27 kilograms and 980,000 methamphetamine pills. 28 year old Sompong Mugem, who rents the home, was arrested.
Police had received a tip about a large quantity of drugs being carried in an Isuzu pickup truck and delivered to a home rented by Sompong. Police tracked down the home and saw the pickup truck parked outside. Police on the narcotics suppression division estimate the heroin and methamphetamine are worth at least 45 million baht.
The drugs are believed to have been trafficked from the northern border province to be distributed in the South.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Jesus Monroe
Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 4:09 pm
Is that all he pulled out……..
Slugger
Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 5:05 pm
Juvenile comment.
Toby Andrews
Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 5:22 pm
No I think its funny.
Perhaps when he put the gun in his pants he intended to shoot it off.
.
lol