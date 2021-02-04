Thai principal pulls out gun at school assembly amid sexual abuse allegation | The Thaiger

Sell your home with FazWaz
Songkhla

Thai principal pulls out gun at school assembly amid sexual abuse allegation

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thai principal pulls out gun at school assembly amid sexual abuse allegation
PHOTO: Thairath
A principal at a school in Southern Thailand pulled out a gun at a morning flag assembly after a criminal complaint was filed with police claiming that he had a sexual relationship with a student.

The principal at Thepha School in Songkhla, Sayan Chaleephol, was discussing the school’s budget at the assembly, but then changed the subject and started asking the students for forgiveness. He put down the microphone and then moved his blazer, reaching for a gun tucked in the waistband of his pants. It appeared that he was going to hurt himself rather than the students.

One student screamed “No! No! No!” Hundreds of students quickly fled the area when they saw the gun. After the incident, teachers immediately arranged for students to be picked up from school.

Sayan allegedly had sex with a Mathayom 3 (ninth grade) student. The girl’s parents filed a complaint with Thepha police on charges of sex with a minor. Police say the girl will go in for a medical examination.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

3 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Jesus Monroe

    Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 4:09 pm

    Is that all he pulled out……..

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Slugger

      Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 5:05 pm

      Juvenile comment.

      Reply
      • Avatar

        Toby Andrews

        Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 5:22 pm

        No I think its funny.
        Perhaps when he put the gun in his pants he intended to shoot it off.
        .
        lol

        Reply

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

