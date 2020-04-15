Songkhla zookeepers close up whilst keeping the tigers cool | The Thaiger

Songkhla Zoo has announced its closure today as part of the southern province’s lockdown, but the zookeepers still have to take care of animals with the summer temperatures high and on the rise. The animals can become distressed at this time of the year with the extreme heat and need constant veterinary care.

The zookeepers say they’re are trying as hard as they can to relieve the stress for the all the animals around the zoo. They will remain on full duty to care for the animals during the time of the zoo’s closure.

Tigers are given frozen food hung on sticks so that the zookeepers also play with them as they feed them, providing a bit of exercise for the big cats. The frozen pork is a method that zookeepers use to help cool down the tigers in the extreme heat of Thailand.

Watch the full video HERE

SOURCE: The Nation