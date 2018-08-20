Seaman dies in hotel after taking Viagra

A 58 year old man who worked on fishing boats was found dead in a Sichon, Nakhon Si Thammarat hotel room.

The Sichon station chief Pol Col Chokedee Rakwatanapong told Sanook that the man’s name was Suthep, a widower who was often away fishing at sea for extended periods.

Sanook reports that Suthep was dead on the floor in the hotel. Police say there were no signs of a struggle.

On the bed was ‘Viagra’ and ‘Marathon’ and an unopened condom.

Police learned that the victim had taken a woman to the room. She fled after he apparently took the erectile-dysfunction drugs and passed out, probably from a heart attack. Relatives didn’t believe the police needed to pursue the case and accepted the body for cremation.

SOURCE: Sanook