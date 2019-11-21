Roadside bomb injures 3 police in Narathiwat | The Thaiger

Insurgency
Roadside bomb injures 3 police in Narathiwat
PHOTO: A similar roadside bomb attack in Narathiwat on July 16 this year. – Bangkok Post
Three policemen have been injured, one of them seriously, by a bomb believed to have been planted by insurgents in the southern border province of Narathiwat. The three officers were part of a team of six traffic police deployed at a checkpoint. The bomb was placed near a roadside tree.
Soldiers and police immediately rushed to help the wounded officers, who were found bleeding and laying on the road. They were rushed to hospital, and the police sergeant who sustained the most serious injuries was later transferred by helicopter to Songkhla Nakharin Hospital in Hat Yai.
A message, purportedly from the Barisan Revolusi Nasionale insurgent group, was later posted on social media, threatening to target all defence volunteers, claiming they “are part of Siam’s armed forces”.
The warning urged all volunteers to quit or “face the consequences”. But the message was not verified verified as authentic by security officials.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Two killed, granddaughter wounded, in southern Thailand drive-by shooting
SCREENCAPTURE: Channel 8
A couple have been shot and killed, and their granddaughter wounded, during a drive-by shooting in the southern province of Yala. Thai media report that the couple were the parents of a local police sergeant, Surakarn Khunkaew.
The attack took place in Mae Lan district of Pattani on Friday.
Police found the bodies of Anukul Khunkaew and his wife Yuphin on the road with gunshot wounds. Their 2 year old granddaughter received head injuries and was rushed to hospital. The couple’s motorcycle was found nearby.
According to police, the couple and their grandchild were returning home from a nearby market. Two men on a motorbike followed them. The man riding pillion fired shots before fleeing at speed.
The chief of the Pattani special task force ordered police to hunt down the attackers in the district and nearby Khok Pho and Nong Chik districts.
Relatives took the bodies to a local temple for funeral rites, as per the Muslim custom.
Surakarn burst into tears during the funeral rites on Saturday. He said his parents worked as rubber farmers and stayed with his elder sister, the injured girl’s mother.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Six suspects detained for questioning over Yala massacre
ORIGINAL PHOTO: Reuters
More than 200 troops and police conducted searches in Thailand’s southern border provinces on Friday night, looking for suspects in Tuesday’s brutal attack in Yala Province that killed 15.
Nine suspects were arrested, but three were released shortly after checks showed they had no prior connections with the insurgency or criminal records. The rest were detained for questioning. Two other suspects were earlier detained as well in the days following the massacre.
Security forces found several knapsacks and bandages during the searches, but no weapons.
Police say background checks showed some of the six had existing arrest warrants, but more checks are needed to determine whether they were involved in the Yala checkpoint attack on Tuesday night.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was reported to have ordered a partial curfew in some districts of Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces, effective December 1. But a subsequent clarification from an official Army spokesperson say that there no such command but that they were looking at other ways to tighten security in the tour bled area.
The army says now that won’t upgrade the curfew in the troubled deep South following an attack that killed 15 people on Tuesday night.
A spokesman for the Internal Security Operations Command says, contrary to some news reports, no curfew would be imposed at this stage.
Read the rest of that story HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Army clarifies curfew rumours for districts in Southern Thailand
PHOTO: New Straits Times
The army says now that won’t upgrade the curfew in the troubled deep South following an attack that killed 15 people on Tuesday night.
A spokesman for the Internal Security Operations Command says, contrary to some news reports, no curfew would be imposed at this stage.
He says the Army is urging people not to panic.
“There is no immediate need to impose a curfew, and people should not be frustrated.”
Attacks blamed on islamic militants in the southernmost province of Yala left 15 community guards dead. The three southern Thai provinces that border Malaysia remain a hotbed of Islamic militant activity, leaving up to 7,000 soldiers, volunteers, officials and civilians dead. The insurgency has been been going for nearly two decades.
A Friday announcement in the Royal Gazette allowed the director of ISOC to consider curfew in the several southern districts, effective from December 1 for up to a year, but ISOC explained that this only empowers LSOC to impose curfew.
“It is not an announcement of curfew per se,” said the spokesman.
SOURCE: The Nation
