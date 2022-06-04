Pub fight in South Thailand leaves 3 dead

Three men were killed in a pub fight in South Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat province in the early hours of the morning yesterday. Another man was seriously injured in the fight, which occurred in the main city district. City police said 2 rival groups were gathered at the pub’s car park after visiting the pub, when the deadly exchange began.

Two of the men had gotten into a fierce fued. The conflict then escalated from a fist fight, and then to a knife fight, when one man pulled a gun out of his truck and shot at the rival group, police said. The bullet instead hit and killed a security guard who tried to break up the fight. The guard is identified as 51 year old Supachai.

The other men killed were 21 year old Jirachot, and 23 year old Naruephanart. Jirachot had 2 knife wounds to the back of his neck and left ear. Naruephanart was stabbed in the chest.

The man seriously injured was 28 year old Natthawut. Natthawut had 4 knife wounds to his stomach, however he had surgery and is now in safe condition, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the fight to arrest others involved. They are also ramping up security in the district. The fight happened at Club 99 pub.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post