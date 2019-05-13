Nakhon Si Thammarat Police chief orders “shoot to kill” if necessary | The Thaiger

South
Nakhon Si Thammarat Police chief orders “shoot to kill” if necessary
A police chief in Nakhon Si Thammarat has told his police to shoot to kill if necessary as the hunt for a Thai man continues. Thanakorn Saiyut was described as “armed and dangerous” by Pol Col Suthat Songsayom of the Chawang police who said he wanted the man dead or alive. Nakhon Si Thammarat is just south of Surat Thani.
“If he resists arrest he should be shot.”
Daily News reports that the man is being hunted after he shot his ex girlfriend Orn-anong Phromsrikaew in the face. Emergency responders found her in a pool of blood last Friday at her flat.
Doctors at the hospital said she had been shot in the mouth with the bullet exiting through her right cheek. 24 year old Orn-Anong is a staffer at the Huay Prik branch of 7-Eleven in the southern Thai province.
Police allege that the assailant burst in on his ex-girlfriend and shot her in the face without saying a word. They described him a dangerous hoodlum jealous about a new boyfriend.
“Don’t you know who I am”? Southern judge ridiculed.
PHOTO: Judge Krairat Veerapattanasuwan refuses to show his driving license
The police chief of Nakhon Si Thammarat says he has set up a panel to investigate an incident where a man, identified as a local judge, refused to show his driving licence to a policeman when asked, saying he was a friend of the policeman’s boss. The traffic policeman was promptly transferred out of town.
Pol Maj Gen Takoon Natepukkana says the investigation should be finished in seven days and promises a “fair investigation”.
The secretary-general of the Courts of Justice, Sarawut Benjakul, is asking the judge in question, Krairat Veerapattanasuwan, for an explanation of his actions. The issue will be brought up at a Judicial Commission meeting tomorrow.
Last week PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had to intervene to help the traffic police officer after his abrupt transfer.
The driver, who was with his wife in the car, refused to show his driving license when stopped at a police check-point on a road in Thung Yai district by Corporal Aekapon Juisongkaew on the night of May 2.
Identifying himself as the director-general of the Region 8 Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, the driver told the traffic policeman he was a friend of the latter’s supervisor.
“I’m a director-general and a friend of Superintendent Choke. Do you really want to see (driving license)? I’m the director-general, do you still want to search the car?” he was heard saying in a video clip that went viral in Thai social media.
He later drove away without producing his driving license as demanded. The incident has become a hot topic of debate in the social media for the past two days, especially after the traffic policeman, Pol Lance Corporal Aekapon, was abrupted transferred at the order of Pol Col Chokdee Ratwattanapong, the superintendent of Thung Yai district police.
Pol Col Chokdee claimed that the transfer had nothing to do with the incident but only wanted “to relieve pressure” on the policeman after the clip went viral.
The incident apparently caught the attention of PM Prayut who, according to deputy government spokesman Lt-Gen Weerachon Sukondhapatipak, ordered Pol Lance Corporal Aekapon to be reinstated and commended him for doing a good job and for not bowing to influence.
Hat Yai’s annual balloon festival bursts into the skies above Songkhla
The International Balloon Festival at Hat Yai 2019 is on again this weekend as Songkhla’s provincial capital bursts into colour with larger-than-life characters.
It started on May 10 at the Jiranakorn Stadium in Hat Yai and is sponsored by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The three-day festival of inflatable fun features 15 spectacular hot air balloons from Thailand and abroad, including the Netherlands, UK, USA, Brazil, Japan and Vietnam.
In the daily program, there are morning activities starting at 6am and evening activities from 5-10pm.
The morning activities include balloon flights, balloon tethering and walk-in balloon opportunities to get up close with the balloons and their pilots. The evening activities include the dazzling Balloon Night Glow performance with light and sound effects and international balloon display, as well as the balloon tethering and walk-in balloon attractions.
As always, this year’s edition of the International Balloon Festival @ Hat Yai has delivered more than just big, colourful balloons. There’s music, local food, stall and plenty of on-ground rides.
And the TAT are inviting people heading to Hat Yai for the first time to check out the Hat Yai floating market, Magic Eye 3D Museum, Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Natural History Museum and Phra Maha Chedi Tripob Trimongkol.
15 car convoy arrested in Songkhla for petrol smuggling
Soldiers and customs officials have stopped and searched 15 vehicles heading north from Malaysia into Thailand smuggling petrol and diesel.
Officials seized 5,100 litres of petrol and diesel allegedly being smuggled into Songkhla’s Sadao district this morning at the Tha Khoi-Padang Bezar border crossing from Malaysia.
The drivers of the five cars and 10 pickup trucks were arrested on charges of oil smuggling. Officials said the vehicles had their normal fuel tanks modified to increase the capacity.
The vehicles were stopped between 4am to 7am this morning. The officials say they seized 4,195 litres of benzene and 940 litres of diesel and each vehicle was carrying about 200-500 litres.
Customs officials say the petrol price in Malaysia is 19 baht per litre and the smugglers sold it in Thailand for 23 or 24 baht per litre.
