Drug trafficking suspect who allegedly shot at police last year arrested, South Thailand

Police in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat arrested an alleged drug trafficker and his girlfriend last night. The two were hiding in a rented house in Muang district. Nakhon Si Thammarat police found 80 meth pills, drug paraphenalia, and nearly 300,000 baht cash. They also found bank account books showing deposits of several million baht, guns and ammunition and five new luxury cars.

An undercover police officer had allegedly caught the suspect when he was delivering meth and crystal meth in Songkhla in 2021. The suspect allegedly fired six shots at police after he realised he had been caught. He managed to flee the scene. Police allege he was involved in smuggling of 5.6 million methamphetamine pills and 20 kilogrammes of crystal meth from Chiang Rai border province to Phrae and other provinces.

It was not known why the suspect, Thanasak Chiwasaro, remained free until his arrest last night. Police stopped Thanasak at a checkpoint earlier this month, where he showed them his registration documents for weapons. Police didn’t detain him at the time. Thai media reports that the district office chief said he issued Thanasak the gun permits because he thought Thanasak could be a spy to help special task forces fight crime.

Thanasak is 40 years old. His girlfriend is Aree Chuaythong. Aree’s age is unreported.

