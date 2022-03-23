Blackpink’s Lisa returns to return home, Buriram meatball vendors prepare to serve star’s favourite snack

Sales at meatball stalls in the Isaan province Buriram have shot up over the several months after the Thai star from the K-pop band Blackpink said it was her favourite place in her hometown. The meatball vendors in Buriram say they will offer free food to fans of Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal if the singer returns home to celebrate her 25th birthday on Sunday.

In an interview with Thai media back in September, Lisa said the meatball was her childhood favourite and it is one of the first things she would buy once she returned to her hometown from Korea. The Buriram meatball stands became internationally known, with fans flocking to the northeastern province for a taste of the K-pop star’s favourite snack.

The 37 year old meatball shop owner said that she would like to wish Lisa a happy birthday and to thank Lisa for making her business successful, especially during the pandemic when so many vendors were struggling. She said if Lisa had time to spot by, she wanted to offer meatballs for free, especially the crispy ones that Lisa likes, and added that she would give fans of the K-pop star free meatballs on Sunday to celebrate Lisa’s birthday.

Lisa arrived in Thailand and Thai fans warmly welcomed her home by sharing the hashtag #WELCOME HOME LILI, which is now a top trending hashtag in Thailand.

SOURCE: Thairath | Khaosod