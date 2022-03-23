Thailand
Blackpink’s Lisa returns to return home, Buriram meatball vendors prepare to serve star’s favourite snack
Sales at meatball stalls in the Isaan province Buriram have shot up over the several months after the Thai star from the K-pop band Blackpink said it was her favourite place in her hometown. The meatball vendors in Buriram say they will offer free food to fans of Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal if the singer returns home to celebrate her 25th birthday on Sunday.
In an interview with Thai media back in September, Lisa said the meatball was her childhood favourite and it is one of the first things she would buy once she returned to her hometown from Korea. The Buriram meatball stands became internationally known, with fans flocking to the northeastern province for a taste of the K-pop star’s favourite snack.
The 37 year old meatball shop owner said that she would like to wish Lisa a happy birthday and to thank Lisa for making her business successful, especially during the pandemic when so many vendors were struggling. She said if Lisa had time to spot by, she wanted to offer meatballs for free, especially the crispy ones that Lisa likes, and added that she would give fans of the K-pop star free meatballs on Sunday to celebrate Lisa’s birthday.
Lisa arrived in Thailand and Thai fans warmly welcomed her home by sharing the hashtag #WELCOME HOME LILI, which is now a top trending hashtag in Thailand.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UPDATE: Russia claims it destroyed Ukraine ‘weapons depot’ with hypersonic missile
Motorcycle event organisers apologise for allowing father to carry baby during big bike test drive
Thailand News Today | More competition for thai taxis!
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
No Songkran water fights in Pattaya, mayor confirms
Family in Prachinburi find poisonous centipede in tin of fish
Cryptocurrency payments banned in Thailand, trading still okay
80 million baht “Thai Riviera” coastal road planned for province along the Andaman Sea
Blackpink’s Lisa returns to return home, Buriram meatball vendors prepare to serve star’s favourite snack
Drug trafficking suspect who allegedly shot at police last year arrested, South Thailand
Black box flight recorder found in China Eastern wreckage
Upcoming seafood festival at Nai Yang Beach this Friday and Saturday, Phuket
Marriott launches new hotel in Pattaya, plans to expand in Thailand this year
Department of Special Investigation releases music video to warn about call centre scams
Asia News Today | Tourists found dead in Philippines & China-Laos railway
Chon Buri farmer catches huge python in his chicken coop
Spicy som tam vendor in Thailand brings in 10,000 baht a day after posing in lingerie
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
Hospitality sector, tourism operators call for entry restrictions to be dropped now
Tangmo: Fresh autopsy of Thai actress dispels suspicions (preliminary findings)
FTI wants Test & Go dropped, all entry restrictions lifted for vaccinated arrivals
Thailand to scrap pre-arrival Covid-19 tests from April
Unpacking the long and winding road to ‘endemic’ in Thailand – latest changes to Covid restrictions
Songkran 2022 might be back on in Thailand, but…
Thailand’s power will be more expensive in May
Official assigned to “investigate” anyone who shares Lisa Blackpink’s whisky ads
Most of Thailand to be hit by heavy rainfall today and tomorrow
Foreign affairs ministry reminds tourists Thailand’s land borders mostly still closed
Thailand’s State of Emergency extended, again
Carl’s Jr. says goodbye to Thailand, stores in Bangkok and Pattaya close next week
Aircraft wreckage washes up on Nakhon Si Thammarat beach in Southern Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Press Room2 days ago
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
- Malaysia4 days ago
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Hospitality sector, tourism operators call for entry restrictions to be dropped now
- Thailand3 days ago
Most of Thailand to be hit by heavy rainfall today and tomorrow
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Foreign affairs ministry reminds tourists Thailand’s land borders mostly still closed
- Indonesia2 days ago
All quarantine rules lifted for international travellers to Indonesia
- Myanmar3 days ago
Thailand is the 61st happiest country in the world
- Cambodia4 days ago
Blood and organ harvesting claims by Thai woman in Cambodia were fake