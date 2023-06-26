Decapitated body missing hands found floating off Thai islands

Photo by Matichon.

A man’s decapitated body, which was also missing its hands, was found floating off of Thailand‘s Koh Phi Phi islands. Krabi Marine Police were alerted to the grim discovery by the staff of Hat Nopparat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park on Saturday, according to Matichon.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene, located approximately 500 metres west of Phi Phi Lay Island. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, with the head and hands missing. Notably, tattoos bearing the words ‘father’ and ‘mother’ were observed on the back of the man’s shoulders.

According to police, the man is believed to have died at least five days before his decapitated body was found. Authorities suspect that he was of Asian descent. The police have not confirmed yet whether the man was murdered, or drowned.

Investigations are currently underway to determine both his cause of death and his identity, with relevant authorities leading the efforts.

Last month, a man’s body was found floating in the sea off Thailand‘s eastern Chon Buri province. An unidentified citizen reported the body to Sattahip Police. The body was suspected to be that of Yook Thienia Kaniam, a missing Cambodian worker.

The body was found floating facing downward. The deceased was dressed in blue pants and a green long-sleeved shirt. To read the entire story, click HERE.