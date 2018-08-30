Connect with us

South

Arson attack on Yala electricity building and vehicles

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

Five alleged insurgents have raided an office of the Provincial Electricity Authority in Yala and set fire to the building and two vehicles just after midnight.

Police said the attackers raided the PEA office in Ban Bannang Dama in Tambon Bannang Dama of Yala’s Kabang district at 12:30am (Thursday) and tied up six officials leaving them them at the rear of the building.

The insurgents torched an official vehicle as well as a pickup belonging to a member of staff.

Provincial police commissioner Lt Gen Ronasil Phusara visited the scene with Yala police chief Maj Gen Krissada Kaewchandee. Police believe the attack was carried out in response to arrests and killings of leading insurgents in the province. An investigation into the arson attack continues.

SOURCE: The Nation

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

South

Sister and boyfriend arrested over alleged rape of 12 year old autistic girl

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 30, 2018

By

Two youths have been arrested in Songkhla after a 15 year old girl allegedly let her 19 year old boyfriend rape her 12 year old autistic sister.

The accused girl and her boyfriend of three months, Sanpich Kobbai, also allegedly returned to the girl’s home in Songkhla’s Sadao district, to rob her 73 year old grandmother of a gold ring, 300 baht in cash and a cellphone before fleeing.

The suspects phoned the victim’s 45 year old father who rushed his heavily bleeding daughter to hospital. The teen insists her boyfriend did not rape her sister. The boyfriend also denies the accusation, instead claiming his girlfriend seriously wounded her younger sister.

Police have charged the pair with rape of a minor under 13 and theft.  As neither had confessed, police will not have them re-enact the crime.

They have been held in separate cells at the Sadao police station as of today. No relatives had visited them or applied for bail release.

The granddaughter allegedly tied up, gagged and assaulted her grandmother, who has now reportedly disowned the teen.

“Even if she came to apologise to me I would not accept, because her heart is so dark and cruel to do these things,” she reportedly said.

The teen and her autistic sister were cared for by the grandmother after their parents separated years ago.

The teen and her boyfriend were living with the grandmother and sister after the young man promised to marry her. The teen’s father spoke to police today and urged them to prosecute both the daughter and her boyfriend. He was reportedly dismayed that the teen was sticking by the boyfriend and protecting him.

Police have taken Sanpich to the Na Thawee Court to http://www.nationmultimedia.com/detail/breakingnews/30353360apply for a 12 day detention period. An initial police probe found he had been convicted and jailed for the rape of a minor in 2016.

The accused sister was sent to Songkhla’s Juvenile and Family Court for a detention application.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

South

Trang Moon Festival 2018 – cultural shows, food stalls, contests

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

August 26, 2018

By

The ‘Trang Moon Festival’ has long been observed by Chinese people in Thung Yao in Trang province’s Palian district. The 2018 Trang Moon Festival is scheduled for September 22-24.

Through the staging of this traditional festival, the Chinese commemorate the fight for their nation against the Mongols. Trang province was one of Thailand’s trading ports and trade with the Chinese was frequent. Many Chinese subsequently made Trang their home.

Highlights of the three-day ‘Trang Moon Festival 2018’ include Chinese food stalls, cultural performances, an antique exhibition, moon princess contest, ancient dessert making demonstrations, Thung Yao sweet tea tasting and an altar decorating contest.

Each year a beautiful altar is set up for the festival, to give thanks to the moon.

A southern province on the coast of the Andaman sea, Trang is known for its picturesque attractions which offer visitors plenty of sightseeing opportunities and unique Thai local experiences in and around the ‘Trang Moon Festival 2018’. These include Morakot Cave, Khao Kob Cave, Peninsular Botanic Garden, Pak Meng Beach, Chan Chala Night Market, Sivalai Beach and Hat Chao Mai National Park. The province is also well known for its gastronomic delights and is a hotspot for foodies regardless of the season.

For more information, contact the TAT Trang Office

Telephone: +66 (0) 7521 5867; +66 (0) 7521 1058; +66 (0) 7521 1085

E-mail: [email protected]

Continue Reading

South

Singaporean’s house catches fire in Hat Yai

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

August 21, 2018

By

PHOTOS: Manager Online

A fire has partially destroyed a two storey luxury house occupied by a Singaporean in Hat Yai.

Manager online reports that the fire took control of the house in the City Park housing estate on Phonpichai Road in Hat Yai, Songkhla.

The Mittaparb Samakkee Hat Yai rescue foundation arrived at the scene, followed by firefighters from the Hat Yai City Municipality. It took about an hour to control the fire with three fire trucks on hand.

Bedrooms on the second floor were severely damaged as well as some parts of the roof. No injuries were reported.

The resident of the house, Mr Sim, a Singaporean, says that he was alone downstairs when the fire started. While he was reading a book he heard the sound of sparks and smelt smoke.

He rushed out of the house and his neighbor shouted that smoke was coming from the second floor.  He went upstairs and saw a fire had started in a closet inside the bedroom.

The cause of fire is believed to be electric short-circuit as the roof was leaking and rain was coming inside. Firefighters believe water got inside one of the GPOs and sparked the fire.

STORY: Manager online

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending