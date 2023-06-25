Selfie with unconscious victim sparks outrage across social media

In a chilling incident, a female tourist sparked outrage when she took a smiling selfie with an unconscious person in China. The incident which occurred at Chunshenjian, a public park at Xihuyuan in Uxie City, Jiangsu province, China, sparked widespread criticism online as the woman blatantly disrespected the person’s distressing situation.

The woman was casually walking through the park when she discovered an individual lying unconscious, seemingly after having slipped and fallen by the riverbank. Instead of assisting the individual or notifying the local authority, she decided to take a selfie with the injured person for her amusement. She gleefully held her mobile phone, capturing the bleak scene with a broad grin on her face.

Onlookers at the scene accounts suggested that the individual had slipped and was awaiting emergency services when the woman strolled by. Seizing the opportunity, she found an unusual backdrop for her selfie.

The incident has sparked a significant backlash online and has become a hot topic in social media. Even the renowned Taiwanese artist “Huang An” could not resist sharing the controversial picture on Weibo, criticizing the woman’s actions. The insensitive selfie incited a flurry of criticism with netizens vilifying the woman as a “witch,” “heartless,” “villain,” “terrifying,” “unafraid of falling into hell” and “selfie at all costs,” reported Sanook.

No news was reported to whether the unconscious man survived.

Another tragedy hit the Chinese mainland a few days ago at a Yinchuan barbecue restaurant in northwestern China, when a gas explosion claimed the lives of at least 31 people.

The cause of the incident was due to a leak of liquefied petroleum gas. The explosion happened at Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant in Yinchuan’s downtown residential area.

Seven more people were critically injured person and received medical treatment. Other people around the incident also got severe burns, and scratches caused by flying glass from the explosion.