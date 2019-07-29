Bangkok – that sinking feeling | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok – that sinking feeling
The mighty Chao Phraya runs through the central plains and down into the flooding delta before heading out into the Gulf of Thailand. Great place for a city.
Not surprisingly Bangkok suffers floods whenever the big rains come with most of the low-lying land around the delta only averaging around 1.5 metres above sea level.
Whilst the city used to have a complex system of canals to help carry the floodwaters out of the city, most of them have now been filled in whilst the urban mass has spread, now housing around 10 million people. The city has also tried to counter the sever floods by installing larger drains, bigger pumps and trying to manage the Chao Phraya’s floods habits better.
But the metropolis is now being threatened by two major threats.
Firstly, the land is sinking. The city of Bangkok was developed on soft clay land where the Chao Phraya meets the Gulf of Thailand. After the fall of Ayutthaya (north of Bangkok) to the Burmese Empire in 1767, the newly crowned King Thaksin established his new capital at the port town, which became the base of the Thonburi Kingdom and then later the Chakri dynasty (on the east side of the Chao Phraya).
As Bangkok grows, the accumulated weight of the city is literally pushing Bangkok into the soggy clay it’s built on.
The National Water Resource Commission approved a US$412 million plan to combat drought and floods as well as improve drainage in May this year but fending off rising waters from the city when the rains come will become an increasingly impossible task, no matter how much money is thrown at the problem.
The other threat is the rising oceans and the effects of climate change, already being detected and noted in the city’s predictions and disaster plans.
Under a major case study the city is expected to experience around 40% inundation by an extreme rainfall event and 15 centimetre sea-level rise by 2030.
A World Bank report entitled ‘Climate Risks and Adaptation in Asian Coastal Megacities’ identified Bangkok – as well as Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City – as having experienced nearly a two-fold increase in damage costs between 2008 and 2050 due to land subsidence. It is predicted that almost 70% of the increase in flooding costs in 2050 for Bangkok will be due to land subsidence.
Short of physically relocating much of Bangkok to higher ground, the city’s planners and engineers have limited time to work out the best way to protect the ‘Venice of the East’ from ending up like its Venetian counterpart.
PHOTO: Floods in Bangkok – Khaosod English
Bangkok
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
PHOTO: Naew Na
Region 2 immigration police at Suvarnabhumi airport report that they denied entry to 13 foreigners who weren’t able to provide proof of funds to support their travelling whilst visiting Thailand. Immigration officials claim the ‘tourists’ were not visiting Thailand for tourism.
Apart from not being able to provide evidence of sufficient funds, the arriving passengers didn’t have travel insurance either.
There were three from India, Myanmar and Ethiopia, and another two from South Korea and Vietnam. Immigration police told Naew Na that they were using the provisions in Article 12, sections 2 and 9, to refuse entry of the passengers.
The 13 passengers were held at the airport awaiting flights back to their home countries.
Bangkok
Thais across the country commemorate HM the King’s birthday
PHOTOS: The Nation
To commemorate His Majesty the King’s birthday today, celebrations have been held around the country.
In Songkhla the Fifth Artilleryman Battalion performed a 21 gun salute as a military honour to celebrate His Majesty’s 67th birthday. The firing of cannons from four artillery machines was performed at Mahavajiravudh Songkhla School in the Muang district of Songkhla province.
ln provincial halls and district offices across the country held similar ceremonies for His Majesty. Participants volunteered to clean public places and plant trees to honour the King.
In Kanchanbauri, in Thailand’s west, more than 600 yellow-clad ethnic Mon students at Wat Wangwiwekaram in Sangkhla Buri district formed the number 10 in Thai. representing King Rama X.
Meanwhile PM Prayut Chan-o-cha led Cabinet ministers and their spouses as well as the speaker of the House of Representatives to offer alms to Buddhist monks at Sanam Luang in Bangkok. He also led officials to swear an oath to be good civil servants and the “force of the land” for the country and the King.
Alms were also offered to make merit for the King in various provinces nationwide. In the northern province of Chiang Mai, Governor Supachai Iamsuwan led officials and the public to offer alms to 68 monks at the Chiang Mai International Convention and Exhibition Centre followed by the officials’ oath-taking ceremony and the signing of messages for the King.
And a large number of Thais showed up at the Thai Red Cross Society’s National Blood Centre in Bangkok to make blood donations as merit for His Majesty.
The Thai Red Cross Society invites the public to make blood donations until 6pm on tonight and write messages wishing the King well throughout July at the National Blood Centre.
Bangkok
Thai man sends online beautiful girlfriend 2.3 million baht – Doh!
Love is a beautiful thing.
A Thai man has fallen in love with a beautiful woman on Facebook called Bai Por. The romance has blossomed online for more than two years, according to “Non”.
He’s sent 2.3 million baht to her in money transfers, according to Sanook. Every time they’d made arrangements to finally meet up, Bai Por would postpone because she was unwell or busy. They never met face to face.
But, assuming his suspicions weren’t raised already, he one day found the same photos of his beloved Bai Por on a Line group. The beautiful woman he thought he was wooing was actually called Nong Gee.
Shattered, he went to the Phlap Phla Chai police in Bangkok to register his complaint. A warrant for online fraud was issued by police to track down the elusive ‘Bai Por’. Police in Chiang Mai identified her as a 32 year old called Thippawan, a woman from Cha-Am and rather-less-beautiful than his imaginary Bai Por. Police eventually tracked her down in Phayao where she was arrested and flown back to Bangkok.
There will probably be an opportunity for Non to meet Bai Por, in court.
SOURCE: Sanook
