Southern provinces battered by heavy rains and floods | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
Southern provinces battered by heavy rains and floods
PHOTO: Flooded Samui roads – Facebook/Thunder Road Reporters
“The city Mayor says the municipality had arranged for medical staff to be on stand-by to help patients at evacuation centres already set up to deal with potential flood crisis in Nakhon Si Thammarat.”
Heavy rain has been battering the southern regions of the Gulf coast for the past few days and caused flooding in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung provinces. The Andaman side of the coast has received little or no rain during the same period.
The heavy rains have reached as far north as Samui and the Chumpon coastline.
In Nakhon Si Thammarat, Muang district mayor Chaowas Senpong is warning people living in low-lying areas to prepare for evacuation as a huge water mass from Khao Luang mountain range in Lan Saka district was expected to reach the Muang district township through Klong Chandee canal.
Several areas in the main city area have already been flooded by torrential rain which has battered the province for the past three days.
Huge water pumps have been installed to pump to drain water out of the overflowing canals into the sea, he said, adding that all schools in the municipal area have been ordered closed on Monday.
พืนที่ด้านล่าง นำตกพรมโลก อ.พรมหมคีรี จ. นคศรีธรรมราช และพืนที่รับน้ำ เฝ้าระวังด้วย น้ำจากน้ำตกพรหมโลก ลงไปแล้ว16/12/61 #ริมเขื่อนวังปลาแงะที่มา…Phunop Jantarasuwan
Posted by จังหวัด นครศรีธรรรมราช on Saturday, December 15, 2018
In Phatthalung province, flood water continued to rise today in Kong Ra and Khuan Khanoon districts as water mass from Banthad mountainous range gushed downstream coupled with continuous raining.
The road in Khuan Khanoon district market was about 50 cm under water and water level was still rising, said district official.
Kanchanadit, Don Sak and Poonpin districts of Surat Thani were lashed with 203mm, 196mm and 170mm of rain water in the past 24 hours, resulting in the declaration of flood disaster area in five villages in Don Sak district.
In the Muang district, the detour road from Kawela hospital to a car dealer’s shop has been turned into a canal impassable to small vehicles. Several cars broke down on the road.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Koh Samui
Koh Samui balancing on tourism razor’s edge
PHOTO: www.thekalasamui.com
“…shrinking Chinese demand due to the economic slowdown and depreciation for the yuan versus the baht”
The time has come to open the discussion about the troubling drop in one of Thailand’s leading resort destinations, Koh Samui.
Looking into the island’s performance numbers, according to data from international hospitality benchmarking group STR, at the end of August room night demand was down year-to-date by 4.4%.
Viewing a broader market metric C9 Hotelworks research has shown through September that hotel occupancy for the first nine months of the year declined by over 7% compared to the same period in 2017.
One cannot simply account for the dismal numbers as an effect of the China ‘boat sinking’ crisis which was triggered in the middle of the year. Airlift is the elephant in the room of island tourism destinations. During the first six months of this year, domestic arrivals at Koh Samui Airport dropped by 19%, with each month reflecting a negative variance compared to the same month in 2017.
Many industry watchers have pointed to the termination of Thai Airways International flights between Bangkok and Koh Samui in September as a trigger. The reality of the airlift in fact is TG retired an aging 737-400 jet that was used to service the route. It lacks an appropriate replacement given the island’s short runway and negotiated a codeshare agreement with Bangkok Airways to ensure travelers transit seamlessly.
One telling indicator of the market malaise is Surat Thani Airport on the mainland. Over the past few years a rising number of Chinese travelers had used the gateway and were ferried on to Koh Samui. Diving into the latest available data, international arrivals at Surat Thani for the period of January through September dropped 36%, while domestic arrivals only slightly moved downward by 1%.
Armed with the numbers I started a dialogue with island hoteliers to better understand the situation. For the most part, there were similar stories about shrinking Chinese demand due to the economic slowdown and depreciation for the yuan versus the baht.
Arguably the legacy European markets were slower based on the impact of a World Cup year. Lastly is the rise of Vietnam’s beach destination’s including Da Nang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc.
Ultimately there is little doubt though that the sheer cost of airfares to Koh Samui remain a vital barrier to entry. Phuket continues to see more low-cost airline carriers which has contributed to growth in price sensitive markets. Samui’s environmental restrictions on the number of daily flights and lack of airline carrier diversity in the LCC space has created a glass ceiling.
For hotels, frankly there is no easy answer. The island has somewhat avoided the massive development crush of other resort locations in Thailand and Southeast Asia, but the nature of the island’s economic dependence on tourism has caged the golden goose. Damned if they do or damned if they don’t, the path to tourism maturity comes with a price tag with either staying small or going big. The hotel and tourism sector will likely remain stressed going forward, though certain niches such as luxury properties and wellness offerings tend to buck the trend.
To sum up the future, something has to happen with the airport issue to balance mounting infrastructure drains. The continued influx of Full Moon travellers transiting to nearby Koh Phangan and early stage development of Koh Tao are just another part of the equation.
In short, Koh Samui either needs to find a way to grow the existing airport or else find a new location and long-term solution to the airport conundrum.
Koh Samui
Burmese man arrested for selling ‘ice’ on Samui
FILE PHOTO
A Burmese man has been arrested last night while allegedly delivering crystal meth to fellow Myanmar citizens on Koh Samui where he has been illegally living for the past 10 years.
Police say 35 year old ‘Chaw’ was arrested while driving to allegedly deliver the drug to his buyers, believed to be other Myanmar nationals working in the popular tourist destination.
District officials and Army troops, who jointly made the arrest, found 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine or “ice” in 24 tiny plastic bags in the car.
The officials then searched a house in Tambon Maret where he lives with his Thai wife and found several car registration books.
Chaw told police he got the drug from a Burmese man who delivered it to him on the island. He added that he lent the drug money to Burmese workers on the Gulf island and they left the car registration books with him as collateral.
Police say Chaw has been living with his Thai wife on the island for ten years without a passport or other type of travel document and has become an influential figure among Myanmar migrants on Samui.
SOURCE: The Nation
Koh Samui
Part-time Samui snake man catches King Cobra with bare hands
King Cobra vs British Snake Whisperer. 47 year old UK citizen, Philip Brook won.
Thai television TNA has show a video of the British resident who lives in Koh Samui responding to a call to catch a King Cobra on the Gulf island. Philip has lived in Samui for 18 years and now is a volunteer at “Samui Snake Rescue”. He likes to help all manner of animals in distress but has a special affection for snakes.
The presenters say that locals were amazed to see him use his bare hands to catch the three metre long King Cobra. The cobra was returned to the wild.
Philip, speaking to ThaiVisa, says that he is originally from Stoke on Trent.
Philip gets a lot of help from Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand, run by Dutch activist Edwin Wiek out of Tha Yang, Petchaburi.
“I am now officially sponsored by wfft.org Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand which has stopped me from going under this year but I don’t get many donations generally”, he said.
Donations to Samui Snake Rescue can be made via their Facebook page.
“I have no time for a day job I’m kept very busy with snake and wildlife rescue…I have other business interests that make me enough money to live on but the donations are purely to keep this service going”.
Check out the YouTube clip of the TNA story HERE.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
British Airways sued after man is seated next to obese passenger on BKK flight
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Surachete doubles down on expelling illegal foreigners
Miss Philippines wins Miss Universe 2018 – Thailand in Top 10
Oil pollutes a Phuket beach
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Phuket’s multi-tasking bus driver fined
Search on for person who tried to drown puppies
Malaysian PM receives honorary doctorate from Rangsit University
Southern provinces battered by heavy rains and floods
The Hangover – Pattaya
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
PTT Thailand Grand Prix in Buriram voted best of 2018
Royal Decree for February 24 election has been sent to HM the King
Sedan careers into family food shop in Tak
Heavy December rain hits Nakhon Si Thammarat this morning
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Southeast Asia21 hours ago
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
-
Chiang Mai21 hours ago
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
-
Phuket3 days ago
Health Office warns of mosquitoes viruses in Phuket
-
Bangkok4 days ago
17 year old student arrested for running porn site
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
Noodle sellers dodging police bullets in Chiang Mai
-
Krabi4 days ago
UPDATE: Man arrested for possessing exotic wild cats
-
Krabi3 days ago
Krabi man arrested after shooting his friend with an M16 rifle
-
Thai Life2 days ago
CoolSculpting: What is it and why is it so popular in Thailand?
You must be logged in to post a comment Login