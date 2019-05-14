Former prisoner arrested over rape of Norwegian tourist on Koh Pha Ngan | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
Former prisoner arrested over rape of Norwegian tourist on Koh Pha Ngan
33 year old Rewat Harnsuwan, a resident of Nakhon Si Thammarat, has been arrested over the alleged rape of a Norwegian woman on Koh Pha Ngan off the coast of Surat Thani last Sunday.
He was arrested at a motorcycle repair shop in Tambon Koh Pha Ngan at 8pm last night. It has been revealed that he had been released from detention in Koh Samui on the Saturday.
Rewat has been charged with assaulting and raping the tourist at 2am on Sunday morning. The victim filed a complaint with the Koh Pha Ngan police station after she woke up on Sunday, prompting the national police chief to order that the perpetrator be located and arrested swiftly.
The Norwegian woman reported that she lost her wallet on the beach at the island’s Half Moon Party and was heading back to the beach to search for it. A motorcyclist offered her a ride to look for the wallet but instead drove her to another location and raped her.
Police checked CCTV footage from the area were able to identify Rewat talking with the victim before picking her up. They also were able to confirm the man’s motorbike was the same one he was riding on the Sunday morning when picking up the woman.
During questioning, Rewat told police that he was riding his motorcycle home from drinking at a karaoke bar at 2am and spotted the Norwegian woman walking on the roadside. Rewat said the tourist told him she lost the wallet so he offered to give her a ride to search for it.
He told police that the woman was drunk, hugged his waist and leaned on his bag and so he drove her to the repair shop hoping to have consensual sex. When she rejected his advances, according to the man, he says he drove her back towards her hotel. After she jumped off the bike about 100 metres before the hotel, he grabbed her, punched her in the stomach and raped her before leaving her there.
He told police he returned to his accommodation at the repair shop after the incident.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Koh Samui.
Koh Samui
Suspect arrested over alleged Norwegian tourist rape at Koh Pha Ngan
Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly raped a Norwegian tourist at Koh Pha Ngan after the weekend’s Half Moon Party.
The tourist filed a complaint with the Pha Ngan police station on Sunday morning, telling the officers that she had been raped by a motorcyclist.
Read more about her report HERE.
Police launched an immediate search for the suspect and have arrested Raewat Harnsuwan. Police say the suspect has admitted to raping the tourist. He was taken to Koh Pha Ngan Police Station to face legal action.
Koh Samui
Police looking for Thai man who raped Norwegian tourist after Full Moon Party
PHOTO: M-THAI
Police on Koh Pha Ngan in the Gulf of Thailand off Koh Samui are launching a manhunt for a Thai man who has allegedly raped a Norwegian tourist. The incident is said to have happened during the monthly Half Moon party late Saturday night.
The national police chief had instructed the Surat Thani police head office to speed up efforts to arrest the rapist at the popular tourist destination, known the world over for its Full Moon and Half Moon parties. Police say the tourist filed a complaint with the Phangan police station on Sunday morning, telling the officers that she had been raped by a motorcyclist.
She says she attended the Half Moon party on the beach in Moo 3 village in Tambon Ban Tai at 11pm. When she returned to her hotel, she found that her wallet had disappeared so she walked back to the beach to look for it.
On her way back to the beach, a motorcyclist stopped and offered her a ride to help her look for her wallet. After a short ride, she noticed that the motorcyclist was not heading in the right direction and told him to stop.
She told police that she jumped off when he refused to stop but he parked and returned to rape her before riding off.
Police say they have taken photos of the scene of the alleged crime and are interviewing locals. Footage from CCTVs in the area is also being examined to try to identify the motorcyclist.
SOURCE: The Nation
Koh Samui
French man nabbed on suspicion of operating a taxi
PHOTO: Manager Online
Koh Samui police interviewed a foreign man who had been accepting money after taking tourists to the port on Koh Samui. The man denied he had been running a taxi service saying he was just helping friends.
Thai operators, particularly taxi services on Samui, are claiming that foreigners were increasingly taking jobs reserved for Thais. Locals say Europeans, Chinese and Koreans, in particular, have been running taxi services and acting as guides.
Samui police arrested a man who was caught on video allegedly operating a taxi service. The French man admitted that it was him in the clip and driving the Mazda pick-up. But he claims he was just taking friends to the ferry at Nathon.
The man explained that his place is in Bang Kao in the Na Meuang area and there is no taxi service from there so he was obliged to help his friends out. He told police his friends gave him 200 baht money for petrol “which was most kind of them”.
Manager Online reports that the officers “listened patiently” to the French expat’s explanation before checking his record and warning him as to his future behaviour especially when it comes to taking jobs reserved for Thais.
Police asked Samui locals to report any foreigners caught doing the work of Thais.
SOURCE: Manager
Former prisoner arrested over rape of Norwegian tourist on Koh Pha Ngan
