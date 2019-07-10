New airline Vinpearl Air to enter Vietnam’s aviation market | The Thaiger

Travel
New airline Vinpearl Air to enter Vietnam’s aviation market
PHOTO: Hà Nội News
The Hanoi Department of Planning and Investment in Vietnam granted a business licence to yet another new airline start-up – Vinpearl Air, a member of Vingroup.
Vinpearl Air was established on April 22 with headquarters in Hanoi ’s Vinhomes Riverside Long Biên.
The airline will have international routes and use 30 aircraft or more.
Vingroup and Canada’s CAE Oxford Aviation Academy recently signed a co-operation agreement to train pilots, flight technicians and other personnel in the field of aviation, providing high-tech resources for Vietnam and the world. Under the agreement, the VinAviation School and Vinpearl Air Training Centre will be established in Vietnam.
Vinpearl Air will offer upgraded courses for pilots, mechanics, operators, crews and other aviation personnel. VinUni will be responsible for aviation administration, the economics of air transport, and aircraft engineers. Vingroup’s CEO Nguyễn Việt Quang said the scarcity of pilots was occurring not only in Vietnam but all over the world.
Insiders said the race for aviation market share in the Vietnamese market became specially competitive after Bamboo Airways received permission in the beginning of the year from the Ministry of Transport to operate.
With the participation of Vinpearl Air, Vietnam’s aviation industry will have six airlines: Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific, Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, Vasco and Vinpearl Air.
The Transport Ministry targets an average growth rate of 16 per cent per year in the 2015-20 period for the aviation sector and 8 per cent in the 2020-30.period, according to the ministry’s plan for aviation transport development until 2020 and vision to 2030, approved by the Vietnamese PM.
Thailand
American Airlines inks deal with Cathay Dragonair for more destinations in SE Asia
American Airlines says they now have a new deal with Hong Kong-based Cathay Dragon Airlines allowing US fliers access to South East Asian hot spots such as Phuket, Chiang Mai, Da Nang and Dhaka, Bangladesh.
American’s network also will have more frequent flights to Penang, KL and Hanoi. The deal is said to strengthen American and Oneworld’s ties to Asia, the world’s fastest growing airline region where Oneworld is fighting for market share with Sky Team and Delta Air Lines.
The codeshare will impact travellers going through Hong Kong International Airport, where Cathay Dragon is based. The Texas-based airline flies directly to Hong Kong daily from Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles, although travellers also can connect through Chicago and New York JFK on Cathay Pacific.
Cathay Dragon, formerly known as Dragonair, is a subsidiary of Cathay Pacific, a longtime partner of American Airlines. vCodeshares are agreements that allow passengers to use a series of partner carriers to fly to international destinations, but still book through a single airline.
SOURCE: Dallas News
Thailand
Aussie couple blame a dodgy pad thai in Thailand for two years of hell
A couple from Perth in Western Australia are blaming a plate of Pad Thai has put them through two years of hell. (The link between the pad thai, though implicated by the couple, and their illness was never fully explained)
Stacey Barnes and Ryan Prigg from Perth, along with their two children, visited Thailand for a holiday in 2017. Once back in Perth they both began to feel unwell, drained of energy and struggling to even get out of bed.
“Every day was a struggle from the get go. I had no memory I couldn’t recall anything. I was in a constant state of fogginess,” according to Stacey.
Doctors tried to establish what was wrong with them, and following repeated visits, tests eventually revealed that they had contracted Dientamoeba Fragilis, a dangerous parasite, which they say was caught from the Pad Thai dish they had eaten at a food court in Thailand (location not revealed).
Dientamoeba fragilis is a species of single-celled excavates found in the gastrointestinal tract of some humans, pigs and gorillas. It causes gastrointestinal upset in some people, but not in others. It is an important cause of travellers diarrhoea, chronic diarrhoea, fatigue and, in children, failure to thrive.
Dientamoeba Fragilis can cause ongoing health issues such as diarrhoea, loss of appetite, nausea and in extreme cases, chronic fatigue. A 4 week course of antibiotics was the eventual cure after almost two years of doctors, poor health and false diagnosis.
Ryan, on a Channel 7 TV special, vowed never to return to Thailand, saying the experience had put them through the worst two years of their lives.
“I won’t go back, yeah life changing, I won’t go back, ever”.
Stacey also revealed how their ill health meant they were mostly incapacitated and unable to work.
“Losing our online business, my passion, really was hard, mentally physically, emotionally and financially! It’s made the last year and a half of my life, one of the hardest times of my life.”
SOURCE: PerthNow
Travel
Korean passenger from hell ordered to pay Hawaiian Airlines compensation
FILE PHOTO
A man, who forced an international flight to return to Hawaii last February, has been ordered to pay the airline more than 5.3 million baht.
South Korean Kyong Chol Kim was also sentenced to six months in jail for interfering with flight attendants and crew members, and annoying passengers on the flight. His behaviour on the Hawaiian Airlines flight to South Korea forced the pilot to turn around and return to Honolulu.
Prosecutors say the 48 year old South Korean was drinking whiskey before the flight and later started hassling a child sitting next to him.
They then accused him of lunging at a flight attendant after being confronted about his behaviour.
As it happened, there were armed US officials on board who were able to help restrain the man as the pilot decided to turn the flight around. Kim has been ordered to pay Hawaiian Airlines costs relating to the return of the flight and accommodating the passengers.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
