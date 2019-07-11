Connect with us

Thailand

Rayong man sells cut-price meth pills to local young teenagers

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

Rayong man sells cut-price meth pills to local young teenagers | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Workpoint News

A 54 year old drug dealer has been arrested for selling cut-price methamphetamine pills to young teenagers around the main city area of Rayong.

The suspect was arrested on July 9 and already told police that he buys the methamphetamine (yaba) pills for 23 baht each and then sells them for 60 baht, about half the ‘market’ price. Don Ramon Chuay Chart admitted that most of his customers are teenagers and workers in the area and that he sells the pills at a cheaper price because most of his customers have no money.

Ranong Police arrested him and seized 2,402 methamphetamine pills and a small quantity of crystal methamphetamine (ice). They also seized a 9mm hand gun and 17 bullets. He told police the gun was purchased from a fisherman in Sin Hai Island which Don uses for his ‘personal protection’. The police were informed by villagers in the City of Rayong that he’d been selling drugs to young teenagers and the workers.

The police followed up the lead and discovered Don in his house along with the evidence. Don admitted to the charges and took the police to where the drugs were hidden inside a tree behind the house. Don told police that there have been new drugs sent to him that were cheap but ‘effective’. He buys the new pills for 23 baht each, sells them wholesale in quantities for 50 baht, and retail for 60 baht. He said his supplier also lives in the City of Rayong.

He calls the seller Mr A. Don would order the drugs on his phone and Mr A will deliver the pills directly to his home. Don said he’d been operating like this for over 3 years.

SOURCE: ThaiResident.com

Rayong man sells cut-price meth pills to local young teenagers | News by The Thaiger

Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Politics

New Thai cabinet now endorsed by HM The King

The Thaiger

Published

13 hours ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

New Thai cabinet now endorsed by HM The King | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Adapted from Bangkok Post

The new Thai cabinet has now been formally anointed and confirmed by HM The King

The new cabinet members were nominated by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha following months of prevarication and internal squabbles in the 19 member coalition led by Palang Pracharat.

The Royal Gazette has named Prawit Wongsuwon, Somkid Jatusripitak and Wissanu Krea-ngam as deputy PMs – all performed the same duties in the previous government appointed by the military-led NCPO.

Gen Prayut takes the position of defence minister, in addition to his job as Prime Minister, while Gen Chaicharn Changmongkol is deputy defence minister. Anutin Charnveerakul is deputy PM and public health minister.  Jurin Laksanavisit is deputy PM and commerce minister.

Uttama Savanayana is finance minister and Santi Prompat is his deputy. Don Pramudwinai keeps his job as Thailand’s foreign minister. Pipat Ratchakitprakan is the new tourism and sports minister. Juti Krairiksh is social development and human security minister.

Sontirat Sontijirawong, secretary-general of the Phalang Pracharat Party, is the Energy Ministry, which was also reportedly coveted by Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the leader of a key faction in Phalang Pracharat Party.

Phalang Pracharat leader, Uttama Savanayana, has been given the Finance portfolio even though the opposition claimed his alleged role in a 2003 Krungthai Bank loan scandal disqualified him from the post. Uttama defended himself saying that during his time as senior executive at the bank, he had nothing to do with the approval of loans to ailing property firms.

Continue Reading

Politics

Thai junta retains power to detain people without charge

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

15 hours ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

Thai junta retains power to detain people without charge | The Thaiger

“… though the junta’s orders are being revoked, their impact will still be felt in society.”

Opposition politicians and the Thai public are voicing dissatisfaction with the junta’s decision to hang on to its order authorising arbitrary military detention.

Even though the junta has announced the revocation of 70+ old NCPO orders, including media intervention and trying cases in military court, critics say there is still room for improvement.

The Future Forward Party secretary-general, and former law professor, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul says that the decision to hang on to some orders was made just before the NCPO is dissolved, because it wants its leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha to have full power until the last minute. He also said that the revocation of 70 old orders was not quite enough.

“The junta is still supported by the Constitution’s Article 279 because it pardons them for all their actions,” adding that Future Forward’s mission is to have this law abolished in order to stop the junta from being above the law.

He also said that, though the junta’s orders are being revoked, their impact will still be felt in society.

The Future Forward Party is looking to launch a motion in Parliament to set up a committee to study all the impacts these orders have had.

“It’s not like we can forget these orders ever existed once they are revoked,” he said.

Pro-rights organisation iLaw, which has been campaigning for the junta to revoke its “announcements” and orders after the election, acknowledged the junta’s move. However, it said the order that allows soldiers to detain people without a charge for seven days and other similar orders that remain are an infringement on people’s rights and freedom.

The organisation said there are some 20 junta orders that must be removed, and it is awaiting Parliament’s approval of the proposal it has submitted with more than 13,000 signatures.

Original story: The Nation

Continue Reading

Phuket

Thai health authorities investigate Australian couples’ claim of illness after eating pad thai in Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

15 hours ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

Thai health authorities investigate Australian couples’ claim of illness after eating pad thai in Phuket | The Thaiger

The Thai Disease Control Department says they’re investigation claims by a Perth couple that they went through “two years of hell” after eating a plate of Pad Thai while visiting Phuket on holiday in 2017.

Stacey Barnes and Ryan Prigg from Perth, along with their two children, visited Thailand in 2017. Once back in Perth they both began to feel unwell, drained of energy and struggling even to get out of bed.

Following extensive tests, doctors found that they were hosting Dientamoeba fragilis, a parasite, which they say they contracted from a Pad Thai dish they had eaten at an ‘upmarket’ food court in Phuket, Thailand.

Read the full story and the couple’s claims HERE on The Thaiger.

Disease Control Department director-general, Dr. Suwannachai Wattanaying- charoenchai, says that Thailand has effective monitoring systems to ensure food safety through the Food and Drug Administration Office, the Health Department, the Medical Science Department, the Agriculture Ministry and private networks dedicated to food safety.

Commenting on ‘Dientamoeba fragilis’, he explained that it is not harmful to people who are in good health and ruled out the possibility that the parasite came from the Pad Thai because it would have been fried.

Ryan Prigg, speaking on Australia’s Channel 7 news, vowed never to return to Thailand, saying the experience had put them through the worst two years of their lives.

‘Dientamoeba fragilis’ is a species of single-celled protozoa found in the digestive tract of some humans, pigs and gorillas. It causes gastrointestinal upset in some people, but not in others. It is a common cause of diarrhea, chronic diarrhea and fatigue.

Original story: Thai PBS

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค. | The Thaiger
บันเทิง11 hours ago

ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล15 hours ago

ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล5 days ago

6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล7 days ago

สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
K-Pop1 week ago

“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ4 weeks ago

เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล4 weeks ago

ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล1 month ago

10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 month ago

5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 month ago

[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562

Trending