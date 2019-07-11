Rayong man sells cut-price meth pills to local young teenagers | The Thaiger

Thailand
Rayong man sells cut-price meth pills to local young teenagers
PHOTOS: Workpoint News
A 54 year old drug dealer has been arrested for selling cut-price methamphetamine pills to young teenagers around the main city area of Rayong.
The suspect was arrested on July 9 and already told police that he buys the methamphetamine (yaba) pills for 23 baht each and then sells them for 60 baht, about half the ‘market’ price. Don Ramon Chuay Chart admitted that most of his customers are teenagers and workers in the area and that he sells the pills at a cheaper price because most of his customers have no money.
Ranong Police arrested him and seized 2,402 methamphetamine pills and a small quantity of crystal methamphetamine (ice). They also seized a 9mm hand gun and 17 bullets. He told police the gun was purchased from a fisherman in Sin Hai Island which Don uses for his ‘personal protection’. The police were informed by villagers in the City of Rayong that he’d been selling drugs to young teenagers and the workers.
The police followed up the lead and discovered Don in his house along with the evidence. Don admitted to the charges and took the police to where the drugs were hidden inside a tree behind the house. Don told police that there have been new drugs sent to him that were cheap but ‘effective’. He buys the new pills for 23 baht each, sells them wholesale in quantities for 50 baht, and retail for 60 baht. He said his supplier also lives in the City of Rayong.
He calls the seller Mr A. Don would order the drugs on his phone and Mr A will deliver the pills directly to his home. Don said he’d been operating like this for over 3 years.
SOURCE: ThaiResident.com
Politics
New Thai cabinet now endorsed by HM The King
PHOTO: Adapted from Bangkok Post
The new Thai cabinet has now been formally anointed and confirmed by HM The King
The new cabinet members were nominated by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha following months of prevarication and internal squabbles in the 19 member coalition led by Palang Pracharat.
The Royal Gazette has named Prawit Wongsuwon, Somkid Jatusripitak and Wissanu Krea-ngam as deputy PMs – all performed the same duties in the previous government appointed by the military-led NCPO.
Gen Prayut takes the position of defence minister, in addition to his job as Prime Minister, while Gen Chaicharn Changmongkol is deputy defence minister. Anutin Charnveerakul is deputy PM and public health minister. Jurin Laksanavisit is deputy PM and commerce minister.
Uttama Savanayana is finance minister and Santi Prompat is his deputy. Don Pramudwinai keeps his job as Thailand’s foreign minister. Pipat Ratchakitprakan is the new tourism and sports minister. Juti Krairiksh is social development and human security minister.
Sontirat Sontijirawong, secretary-general of the Phalang Pracharat Party, is the Energy Ministry, which was also reportedly coveted by Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the leader of a key faction in Phalang Pracharat Party.
Phalang Pracharat leader, Uttama Savanayana, has been given the Finance portfolio even though the opposition claimed his alleged role in a 2003 Krungthai Bank loan scandal disqualified him from the post. Uttama defended himself saying that during his time as senior executive at the bank, he had nothing to do with the approval of loans to ailing property firms.
Politics
Thai junta retains power to detain people without charge
“… though the junta’s orders are being revoked, their impact will still be felt in society.”
Opposition politicians and the Thai public are voicing dissatisfaction with the junta’s decision to hang on to its order authorising arbitrary military detention.
Even though the junta has announced the revocation of 70+ old NCPO orders, including media intervention and trying cases in military court, critics say there is still room for improvement.
The Future Forward Party secretary-general, and former law professor, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul says that the decision to hang on to some orders was made just before the NCPO is dissolved, because it wants its leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha to have full power until the last minute. He also said that the revocation of 70 old orders was not quite enough.
“The junta is still supported by the Constitution’s Article 279 because it pardons them for all their actions,” adding that Future Forward’s mission is to have this law abolished in order to stop the junta from being above the law.
He also said that, though the junta’s orders are being revoked, their impact will still be felt in society.
The Future Forward Party is looking to launch a motion in Parliament to set up a committee to study all the impacts these orders have had.
“It’s not like we can forget these orders ever existed once they are revoked,” he said.
Pro-rights organisation iLaw, which has been campaigning for the junta to revoke its “announcements” and orders after the election, acknowledged the junta’s move. However, it said the order that allows soldiers to detain people without a charge for seven days and other similar orders that remain are an infringement on people’s rights and freedom.
The organisation said there are some 20 junta orders that must be removed, and it is awaiting Parliament’s approval of the proposal it has submitted with more than 13,000 signatures.
Original story: The Nation
Phuket
Thai health authorities investigate Australian couples’ claim of illness after eating pad thai in Phuket
The Thai Disease Control Department says they’re investigation claims by a Perth couple that they went through “two years of hell” after eating a plate of Pad Thai while visiting Phuket on holiday in 2017.
Stacey Barnes and Ryan Prigg from Perth, along with their two children, visited Thailand in 2017. Once back in Perth they both began to feel unwell, drained of energy and struggling even to get out of bed.
Following extensive tests, doctors found that they were hosting Dientamoeba fragilis, a parasite, which they say they contracted from a Pad Thai dish they had eaten at an ‘upmarket’ food court in Phuket, Thailand.
Read the full story and the couple's claims HERE on The Thaiger.
Disease Control Department director-general, Dr. Suwannachai Wattanaying- charoenchai, says that Thailand has effective monitoring systems to ensure food safety through the Food and Drug Administration Office, the Health Department, the Medical Science Department, the Agriculture Ministry and private networks dedicated to food safety.
Commenting on ‘Dientamoeba fragilis’, he explained that it is not harmful to people who are in good health and ruled out the possibility that the parasite came from the Pad Thai because it would have been fried.
Ryan Prigg, speaking on Australia’s Channel 7 news, vowed never to return to Thailand, saying the experience had put them through the worst two years of their lives.
‘Dientamoeba fragilis’ is a species of single-celled protozoa found in the digestive tract of some humans, pigs and gorillas. It causes gastrointestinal upset in some people, but not in others. It is a common cause of diarrhea, chronic diarrhea and fatigue.
Original story: Thai PBS
