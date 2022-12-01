Vietnam
Province in Vietnam boosting tourism with its rich culture
One province in Vietnam is aiming boosting its tourism with its rich cultural heritage. Twenty-one ethnic minority groups reside in the coastal, northeastern province of Quang Ninh.
This year, authorities launched several tourism initiatives to draw visitors to the province, and improve accessibility to tourism products tied to ethnic cultures.
From November 4-6 this year this year, the Binh Lieu district’s District Golden Festival 2022 was held. The festival offered a wide variety of fun cultural and athletic activities.
The festival was a success, drawing over 21,000 people to the district, according to the district’s Culture and Information Department report.
In October, another festival was held in Binh Lieu, the San Chi Ethnic Culture and Sports Festival. The festival featured a race for locals and tourists, and there was an ethnic costume show and a women’s football tournament.
After 2025 Quang Ninh will focus on evaluating the outcomes of policies, and will update the number of community-based tourism development sites based on conditions and budget resources.
Of the 21 ethnic groups in Quang Ninh, only six groups have populations of over 1,000 people. The ethnic groups include the Viet (Kinh), Dao, Tay, San Diu, San Chi and Hoa.
Each group has its own distinct culture, as well as their own language or dialect.
Quang Ninh is mostly a mountainous region. The province has a typical climate of Vietnam’s northern region, featuring four seasons: spring, summer, autumn, and winter.
With Quang Ninh’s natural resources and rich local cultures, the district of Binh Lieu in particular has continued to thrive despite the usual “hibernation” of the industry during the winter season.
The director of the Department of Tourism says Quang Ninh will create nine more community-based tourist attractions between 2023 and 2025, Asia News Network reported. These attractions will be outstanding in tourism, culture, and history, adding even more richness to the province.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Province in Vietnam boosting tourism with its rich culture
Teen girl’s ID card request denied as she doesn’t look like her mother
Body of missing woman found tied to water pump in western Thailand
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
NZ suitcase murders go to court
Chinese gangs in Thailand take another hit as “Tony” falls
Environmental police arrest 7 over illegal dumping in Bangkok
Pattaya Police warn city’s taxi riders to behave after sexual assault case
Thai-Italian Business Summit highlights the importance of a shared vision
Percentage of HIV infections rising among young Thais
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Check Thai lottery result 1 December 2022
Unexploded MK-82 bomb found in Songkhla forest
Iranian forces kill young man for celebrating World Cup loss
Thai police seize 8 businesses in Phuket owned by Chinese gangster Tuhao
Planning a small conference? Try Thailand’s super-luxury villas
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Cheating husband says he ‘didn’t mean to’ shoot wife in head in southern Thailand
Man charged with murder of a transwoman found dead in canal
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Reckless Lamborghini driver makes dangerous move & gets hit by pickup
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Sponsored7 hours ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Board of Investment1 day ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Guides2 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Bangkok3 days ago
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
-
Politics3 days ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
-
Cosmetic Surgery3 days ago
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand