Province in Vietnam boosting tourism with its rich culture

One province in Vietnam is aiming boosting its tourism with its rich cultural heritage. Twenty-one ethnic minority groups reside in the coastal, northeastern province of Quang Ninh.

This year, authorities launched several tourism initiatives to draw visitors to the province, and improve accessibility to tourism products tied to ethnic cultures.

From November 4-6 this year this year, the Binh Lieu district’s District Golden Festival 2022 was held. The festival offered a wide variety of fun cultural and athletic activities.

The festival was a success, drawing over 21,000 people to the district, according to the district’s Culture and Information Department report.

In October, another festival was held in Binh Lieu, the San Chi Ethnic Culture and Sports Festival. The festival featured a race for locals and tourists, and there was an ethnic costume show and a women’s football tournament.

After 2025 Quang Ninh will focus on evaluating the outcomes of policies, and will update the number of community-based tourism development sites based on conditions and budget resources.

Of the 21 ethnic groups in Quang Ninh, only six groups have populations of over 1,000 people. The ethnic groups include the Viet (Kinh), Dao, Tay, San Diu, San Chi and Hoa.

Each group has its own distinct culture, as well as their own language or dialect.

Quang Ninh is mostly a mountainous region. The province has a typical climate of Vietnam’s northern region, featuring four seasons: spring, summer, autumn, and winter.

With Quang Ninh’s natural resources and rich local cultures, the district of Binh Lieu in particular has continued to thrive despite the usual “hibernation” of the industry during the winter season.

The director of the Department of Tourism says Quang Ninh will create nine more community-based tourist attractions between 2023 and 2025, Asia News Network reported. These attractions will be outstanding in tourism, culture, and history, adding even more richness to the province.