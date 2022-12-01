Connect with us

Vietnam

Province in Vietnam boosting tourism with its rich culture

Published

 on 

A women's football tournament at a festival in Quang Ninh, photo by Asia News Network.

One province in Vietnam is aiming boosting its tourism with its rich cultural heritage. Twenty-one ethnic minority groups reside in the coastal, northeastern province of Quang Ninh.

This year, authorities launched several tourism initiatives to draw visitors to the province, and improve accessibility to tourism products tied to ethnic cultures.

From November 4-6 this year this year, the Binh Lieu district’s District Golden Festival 2022 was held. The festival offered a wide variety of fun cultural and athletic activities. 

The festival was a success, drawing over 21,000 people to the district, according to the district’s Culture and Information Department report.

In October, another festival was held in Binh Lieu, the San Chi Ethnic Culture and Sports Festival. The festival featured a race for locals and tourists, and there was an ethnic costume show and a women’s football tournament.

After 2025 Quang Ninh will focus on evaluating the outcomes of policies, and will update the number of community-based tourism development sites based on conditions and budget resources. 

Of the 21 ethnic groups in Quang Ninh, only six groups have populations of over 1,000 people. The ethnic groups include the Viet (Kinh), Dao, Tay, San Diu, San Chi and Hoa.

Each group has its own distinct culture, as well as their own language or dialect. 

Quang Ninh is mostly a mountainous region. The province has a typical climate of Vietnam’s northern region, featuring four seasons: spring, summer, autumn, and winter.

With Quang Ninh’s natural resources and rich local cultures, the district of Binh Lieu in particular has continued to thrive despite the usual “hibernation” of the industry during the winter season. 

The director of the Department of Tourism says Quang Ninh will create nine more community-based tourist attractions between 2023 and 2025, Asia News Network reported. These attractions will be outstanding in tourism, culture, and history, adding even more richness to the province.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Vietnam50 seconds ago

Province in Vietnam boosting tourism with its rich culture
Thailand10 mins ago

Teen girl’s ID card request denied as she doesn’t look like her mother
Crime28 mins ago

Body of missing woman found tied to water pump in western Thailand
Sponsored7 hours ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
South Korea31 mins ago

NZ suitcase murders go to court
Thailand59 mins ago

Chinese gangs in Thailand take another hit as “Tony” falls
Pollution1 hour ago

Environmental police arrest 7 over illegal dumping in Bangkok
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime1 hour ago

Pattaya Police warn city’s taxi riders to behave after sexual assault case
Press Room2 hours ago

Thai-Italian Business Summit highlights the importance of a shared vision
Thailand2 hours ago

Percentage of HIV infections rising among young Thais
Tourism2 hours ago

TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Lifestyle2 hours ago

Check Thai lottery result 1 December 2022
Thailand2 hours ago

Unexploded MK-82 bomb found in Songkhla forest
World3 hours ago

Iranian forces kill young man for celebrating World Cup loss
Crime3 hours ago

Thai police seize 8 businesses in Phuket owned by Chinese gangster Tuhao
Thailand4 hours ago

Planning a small conference? Try Thailand’s super-luxury villas
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending