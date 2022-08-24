Thailand lends Cambodia 983 million baht for road project

The Thai Cabinet approved a 983 million baht loan for Cambodia to improve its roads on condition they use construction materials and advisory engineers from Thailand.

The Deputy Spokesperson of the PM Office, Trisuree Trisaranakun, reported yesterday that the Cabinet agreed to support Cambodia’s road repair project.

The enterprise would improve the NR67 Road, which connects Siem Reap province with Anlong Veng, and Chong Sangam districts in Oddar Meanchey in Cambodia and joins the kingdom with Thailand through the northeastern province of Si Saket.

The Cabinet approved the 983 million baht loan for the three-year road project slated for 2024 to 2027. The Budget Bureau is supplying 491.50 million baht while the other half is being provided by several of Thailand’s financial institutions.

Trisuree made known that the loan is conditional on Cambodia using 50% of the materials needed from Thailand and that they hire Thai engineers as project advisors too.

Trisuree reported the road would benefit about 50,000 people and more than 10,000 families living in the Oddar Meanchey and Siem Reap provinces of Cambodia. The residents would be able to access schools and healthcare centres more easily than in the past and their transportation would be quicker and safer.

Trisuree said the NR67 Road would also benefit border trade, shipments, investment, and tourism between Thailand and Cambodia. The countries would be able to develop cultural tourism together, in particular, trips from Buriram, Surin, and Si Saket in Thailand to Siem Reap province in Cambodia.

Trisuree added that the project would encourage the area around the road to support Cambodia’s infrastructure and support tourism like hotels, restaurants, and public transportation.

SOURCE: Khaosod