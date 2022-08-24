Connect with us

Southeast Asia

Thailand lends Cambodia 983 million baht for road project

Published

 on 

Photo via Wikipedia

The Thai Cabinet approved a 983 million baht loan for Cambodia to improve its roads on condition they use construction materials and advisory engineers from Thailand.

The Deputy Spokesperson of the PM Office, Trisuree Trisaranakun, reported yesterday that the Cabinet agreed to support Cambodia’s road repair project.

The enterprise would improve the NR67 Road, which connects Siem Reap province with Anlong Veng, and Chong Sangam districts in Oddar Meanchey in Cambodia and joins the kingdom with Thailand through the northeastern province of Si Saket.

The Cabinet approved the 983 million baht loan for the three-year road project slated for 2024 to 2027. The Budget Bureau is supplying 491.50 million baht while the other half is being provided by several of Thailand’s financial institutions.

Trisuree made known that the loan is conditional on Cambodia using 50% of the materials needed from Thailand and that they hire Thai engineers as project advisors too.

Trisuree reported the road would benefit about 50,000 people and more than 10,000 families living in the Oddar Meanchey and Siem Reap provinces of Cambodia. The residents would be able to access schools and healthcare centres more easily than in the past and their transportation would be quicker and safer.

Trisuree said the NR67 Road would also benefit border trade, shipments, investment, and tourism between Thailand and Cambodia. The countries would be able to develop cultural tourism together, in particular, trips from Buriram, Surin, and Si Saket in Thailand to Siem Reap province in Cambodia.

Trisuree added that the project would encourage the area around the road to support Cambodia’s infrastructure and support tourism like hotels, restaurants, and public transportation.

SOURCE: Khaosod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Giltee
2022-08-24 12:55
Good to see Thailand helping out while making the loan beneficial to Thai workers. Much more beneficial to Cambodia than the B&R trap
HolyCowCm
2022-08-24 14:10
And where did they dig up the cash for this? Isn't the country broke? I bet this is an easy way to for many to scoop some pocket change as will not be transparent. Oh, never mind, everyone in the…

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand11 mins ago

Govt officials spend too much time online rage Thailand netizens
Phuket49 mins ago

Local man discovers skeleton at viewpoint in Phuket Town
Thailand60 mins ago

BREAKING: Constitutional Court suspends Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
Sponsored5 hours ago

Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Pattaya1 hour ago

UPDATE: 16 Middle Eastern joyriders in Pattaya arrested
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya locals gather to promote road safety
North East2 hours ago

“Parading shrimp” the most unique yearly tourist attraction in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism2 hours ago

Filipino workers invited to check in with Thailand tourism sector
Japan3 hours ago

Domino’s Japan delivers pizza to summit of Mt. Fuji
Tourism3 hours ago

Saturday passport offices in Bangkok see a huge demand
Bangkok3 hours ago

BTS offers assistance to victims but says escalator crush was “out of their control”
Southeast Asia4 hours ago

Thailand lends Cambodia 983 million baht for road project
Thailand4 hours ago

Free flu shot program for vulnerable people ends August 31
World4 hours ago

Floods wreak havoc on northern India, killing over 30 people
Thailand4 hours ago

Is time up for Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha?
Drugs5 hours ago

Man believed to have died of a drug overdose on Patong Beach
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending