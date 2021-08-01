Myanmar
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Following the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta April 24 where nation leaders and representatives met to push for a resolution to the worsening crisis following the February 1 Burmese military coup, several steps had been laid out by the hopeful association on nations, but the Burmese junta has since seemed in no rush to implement any measures to work toward the proposed solutions. Today on the 6-month anniversary of the coup, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing has agreed to the requested special ASEAN envoy to the embattled country to be a candidate from Thailand.
Gen Min Aung Hlaing gave a televised speech to mark the 6-month milestone announcing the envoy and also promising an end date to the junta’s rule. He pledged a multiparty free and fair election in Myanmar after the expiration of the 2-year state of emergency by August 2023.
The Burmese leader accepted Thai former Deputy Foreign Minister Virasakdi Futrakul to represent ASEAN as the envoy to Myanmar. The former minister was one of 3 proposed candidates nominated to act as a mediator onsite in Myanmar between the military junta and the protesting Burmese people and other parties to try to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict that has often resulted in violent clashes and over 800 deaths.
In the TV speech, Min Aung Hlaing suggested there had been some obstacles that delayed the envoy appointment for the trip originally scheduled in May, but that his military junta is ready to work with an ASEAN delegate now to use the framework set up in the ASEAN summit to work towards a solution.
ASEAN will hold a series of virtual meetings throughout this week and will finalise the appointment of Virasakdi as envoy, who was selected over a former Indonesian foreign minister and a Malaysian former UN special envoy. The envoy trip would be a hopeful first step in the 5 prong plan laid out by the summit in April. It is hoped that this action will open the door to other critical steps in the plan like accepting international humanitarian aid and an end to all violence from the military junta.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Covid UPDATE: 18,027 infections, provincial totals
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
August flight plans: Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion
New site for foreigner vaccine; Mor Prom deletes appointments
Facebook fake news post suggesting a coup faces prosecution
UPDATED: Samui Covid-19: 14 new Black Club infections, 2nd small cluster
40,000 cases a day could happen by September, says projection
Phuket Sandbox Covid-19 infections: 35 today, 209 this week
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Bangkok Train market to possibly close for good
Border between Kanchanaburi and Myanmar closed until…
Covid UPDATE: 18,912 infections, provincial totals
PCD says don’t throw away used masks in water bottles after infections linked to bottles
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Covid-19 train sends 1,490 infected from Bangkok to hometowns
Another “monkey war” in Lop Buri, hundreds fight in the street- VIDEO
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
More Pattaya people arrested drinking alcohol, violating Covid measures
American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
The ‘infodemic’ – interview with Helen Petousis-Harris about Covid misinformation
Health Minister says Bang Sue not crowded, blames “camera angles”
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Chon Buri4 days ago
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
- Crime3 days ago
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
- Bangkok3 days ago
Health Minister says Bang Sue not crowded, blames “camera angles”
- Coronavirus World2 days ago
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket reservations slow down for August