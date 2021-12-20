Myanmar deposed leader faces another postponemnet of her verdict

Pressures from the West and human rights groups may impede Myanmar generals’ decision to seek longer jail terms for deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi as the court under the military junta has postponed her another verdict for illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies today.

Despite her lawyers being barred from speaking to the media and journalists barred from attending her special court hearings in Naypyidaw, an AFP report says her verdict on allegations of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies has been postponed to next Monday.

The 76 year old Nobelist and former State Counsellor could face three years in prison if proven guilty next week.

The charges arise from a raid on her home in the early hours of the coup, when soldiers and police allegedly discovered her in possession of the illicit equipment, although the police did not have a search warrant then.

Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison earlier this month for inciting violence against the military and breaching Covid-19 measures earlier this month.

Her sentence was later lowered to two years of house arrest in the capital, Naypyidaw, by military coup leader Min Aung Hlaing.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP Burma), a local monitoring group, nationwide protests against the coup have resulted in a deadly crackdown, with over 1,300 people killed and over 11,000 imprisoned.

