Cambodian PM will not be allowed to meet Myanmar’s ousted leader, junta says

Cambodia PM Hun Sen | Photo courtesy of the Human Rights Watch

Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen is barred from meeting the former State Counsellor and ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi by the Myanmar military junta when he visits the country this weekend, according to a military spokesperson today.

As the spokesperson for General Zaw Min Tun, from the military information team, says that only representatives from the political parties will have a chance to meet with PM Hun Sen. He added that those who are currently facing legal accusations will not be able to meet and speak to the Cambodian prime minister, whilst referring to Suu Kyi, as well as former President Win Myint, for their charges of importing walkie-talkies, inciting opposition, and violating Covid-19 guidelines.

The first and foremost official visit made by a foreign leader to Myanmar since the February 1 military coup has already sparked controversy among the international community and right groups who believe that the trip will undermine ASEAN’s attempts to persuade the junta to return Myanmar to democracy.

Hun Sen’s visit comes just two months after ASEAN barred the Myanmar junta from its main summit last year after it broke a vow to allow all parties involved in the current political standoff access.

Hun Sen, who has upset many pro-democracy Myanmar citizens by visiting and putting legitimacy on military chief Min Aung Hlaing, has reportedly spoken with Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo this morning on the phone.

The Joko wrote on his Twitter…

“Should there be no significant progress on the implementation of 5PCs, Myanmar should only be represented by non-political level at ASEAN meetings.”

 

SOURCE: Benar News

 

Cambodian PM will not be allowed to meet Myanmar's ousted leader, junta says
