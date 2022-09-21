Connect with us

Myanmar

At least 11 children killed after Burmese junta shoots at school, UNICEF says

Published

 on 

Via social media/Reuters

It has been reported that helicopters belonging to the Burmese junta fired shots at a school in the central Sagain Region on September 16. UNICEF says that at least 11 children were killed and 17 were injured at the scene. UNICEF said that at least 15 other children from the school were missing.

A junta spokesperson said the army had entered the village of Let Yet Kone to clear rebel “terrorists.” The spokesperson alleged that two groups had been using children as “human shields.” One group, the spokesperson accused, was a rebel outfit called The Kachin Independence Army. The other group, they said, was the People’s Defense Force (PDF), an umbrella organization of armed guerrillas.

Local Burmese media reported that some children were killed by the shooting on the spot, and others were killed after troops entered the village. The military claimed it took two injured children to the hospital by helicopter.

This recent raid by the junta is believed to have killed the highest number of children out of any incident since Myanmar’s coup on February 1, 2021.

Myanmar’s junta government, which came to power through a coup in February 2021, has faced multiple accusations of human rights abuses and war crimes. The government is notorious for torturing and imprisoning ethnic minorities.

In July, in the first executions in Myanmar in decades, the military junta killed four democracy activists they accused of terrorist activities. Also in July, a Japanese documentary producer was imprisoned with two protesters after joining an anti-government protest in Yangon.

Earlier this month, the junta sentenced a former UK ambassador to the country, along with her husband, to a year in prison.

SOURCE: CNN | Radio Free Asia

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs1 min ago

Thailand’s drugs operation with Korea hailed a success
Visa16 mins ago

Malaysia launches new cheaper, easier digital nomad visa
Guides35 mins ago

10 unique Thai superstitions for the curious
Sponsored5 hours ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Insurgency43 mins ago

Roadside bomb blast kills police officer and injures four more in southern Thailand
Southeast Asia43 mins ago

Southeast Asia’s traffickers are targeting the young and tech savvy
Thailand1 hour ago

2 Vietnamese pickpockets arrested in Bangkok
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Foreigner’s ad looking for highly paid Thai girlfriend attracts hundreds of applicants
Weather2 hours ago

Extreme mud roads not enough to stop commuting teachers
Tourism2 hours ago

Cambodian officials consider new border pass scheme for Thais to Siem Reap
Thailand2 hours ago

212 million baht budget for foreign films shot in Thailand
Crime3 hours ago

Customer masturbates in front of delivery driver in central Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Patient info found on pancake wrapping in Chon Buri
Crime3 hours ago

Six more sought in kidnapping and beating of teen boy
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand lifts ban on foreigners with Covid from visiting
Myanmar4 hours ago

At least 11 children killed after Burmese junta shoots at school, UNICEF says
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending