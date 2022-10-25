Connect with us

Myanmar

Air strike hits concert in Myanmar, at least 50 killed

Published

 on 

Screen grab of destruction caused by airstrike.

Myanmar’s civil war appears to have no end in sight. An air strike killed at least 50 people at a concert in Kachin State yesterday, several news outlets reported. The concert had been held to celebrate the anniversary of the Kachin Independence Organisation (KIO).

The number of casualties is believed to be the highest in a single air attack ever since Myanmar’s military took power in February 2021. The Kachin Artists Association claimed that 300-500 people were at the concert. Those killed included a singer, a keyboard player, and Kachin officers and soldiers. 

Initial estimates suggested that over 100 civilians had been impacted by the airstrike. 

KIO spokesperson Colonel Naw Bu said the junta government intended to target civilians, as it knew that many people attend events for the group’s anniversary, The Irrawaddy reported. 

The UN has called the airstrike “excessive and disproportionate use of force by security forces against unarmed civilians.”

The Kachin National Organization posted a video showing the destruction caused by the airstrike on its Facebook page.

The Kachin News Group, a platform that sympathises with the KIO, reported that government forces blocked injured people from being treated at hospitals in nearby towns. 

Like many of Myanmar’s beleaguered ethnic groups, the Kachin people have been fighting for greater autonomy. The Kachin Independence Army (KIA), the KIO’s military wing, has been fighting for six decades. 

Another ethnic group that the junta has been accused of committing serious crimes against is the Karen hill tribe

The latest airstrike in Kachin comes after the Burmese junta fired shots at a school in the central Sagaing Region on September 16. UNICEF said that at least 11 children were killed and 17 were injured at the scene. The organisation said that at least 15 other children from the school were missing.

Foreign ministers of Southeast Asian countries are set to hold emergency talks over the current state of Myanmar this week.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Myanmar4 mins ago

VIDEO: Sex doll consecration ceremony infuriates Buddhism officials in Myanmar
Thailand22 mins ago

Drug dealers use license plate flipper to trick police
Guides38 mins ago

Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Sponsored3 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
World50 mins ago

US school shooting kills teacher and student
Guides1 hour ago

NFT marketplaces you should know in 2022
Environment2 hours ago

Greenpeace study reveals most plastic cannot be recycled
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok2 hours ago

Bangkok police give motorists 30 days to fix up noisy, illegally modified vehicles
Transport2 hours ago

Suvarnabhumi Airport calls for more taxis amid surging queues
Myanmar3 hours ago

Air strike hits concert in Myanmar, at least 50 killed
Tourism3 hours ago

Cruise ships return to Phuket post-pandemic
Thailand3 hours ago

Bar on Koh Tao raided for offering laughing-gas balloons
Crime4 hours ago

PE teacher faces prison for alleged rape of teen student
Travel4 hours ago

AirAsia X expands medium-haul routes from Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur
Health4 hours ago

Abortions up to 20 weeks will be legal from Thursday
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai MP to swim across Chao Phraya River for charity
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending