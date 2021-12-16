Myanmar to collaborate with China to produce Covid-19 vaccines

The Myanmar military junta and coup leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing says he is working with China to produce a Covid-19 vaccine domestically in January with a goal of manufacturing five million units per month, according to state media television.

Although the Omicron virus has not yet been detected in the country, he claimed to be taking further steps to prevent the spread of such a virus in Myanmar and said preparations are being put in place at hospitals and clinics if another outbreak occurs.

According to him, Myanmar received a total of 42,771,600 units of Covid-19 vaccines, including those purchased by the deposed government of Aung San Suu Kyi and a million doses of vaccination purchased from Russia are expected to arrive this month, along with more from China, according to him.

He added that the Nippon Foundation of Japan has also agreed to send two million vaccination doses to Myanmar, with the first million arriving this month and the second million arriving in January 2022.

A total of 18,355,330 individuals are fully vaccinated nationwide, whilst 5,661,385 receive just one dose.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand