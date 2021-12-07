Connect with us

Southeast Asia

Myanmar ousted leader’s prison sentence reduced to two years

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Aung San Suu Kyi | Photo via Wikimedia
image
image

Myanmar’s ousted State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison yesterday, but it was then reduced to two years following a partial pardon by the military junta’s commander, according to state television.

Her indictments were unrest and violating Covid-19 epidemic guidelines, according to the junta’s ruling court, which ordered the first judicial decision in a series of allegations brought by the country’s military administration against her.

Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who will lead the ASEAN bloc next year, said yesterday that he has reached out to Myanmar’s junta to offer assistance in resolving the country’s political turmoil with a plan to visit the country.

The Myanmar regime’s foreign minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, is slated to visit Cambodia on today, in one of the few international excursions by a junta member since the military seized power on February 1 and bloody crackdown on anti-coup protesters.

Since the coup, Suu Kyi, the leader of the former government National League for Democracy, or NLD, has been held in an unidentified location.

She had spent 15 years behind house arrest during Myanmar’s previous period of military control and she will spend her two-year sentence where she is now detained, according to Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun, rather than being taken to prison.

It’s unclear whether this agreement will apply to any future jail sentences she might get. Corruption, breaking the Official Secrets Act, sedition, and unlawfully holding walkie-talkies are among the counts she faces. Her supporters feel the claims are false and are being exploited to bring an end to her political career.

The ruling was a “travesty of justice,” according to Malaysian legislator Charles Santiago, who chairs the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights yesterday, whilst Suu Kyi’s release was demanded by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“The Burmese military regime’s unjust conviction of Aung San Suu Kyi and the repression of other democratically elected officials are yet further affronts to democracy and justice in Burma.”

SOURCE: The Straits Times

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-12-07 17:04
I guarantee her hand was forced on ethnic cleansing...... that is why the junta "removed her"
image
Cabra
2021-12-07 17:07
That was magnanimous of him 🙄 She has always been in an untenable position. The generals rule the day. Her efforts at even the slightest reform has led to this very unfortunate situation for her.
image
JohninDubin
2021-12-07 17:10
2 minutes ago, Jason said: I guarantee her hand was forced on ethnic cleansing...... that is why the junta "removed her" And I can guarantee you that Amnesty did not think so. More to the point, why would the Junta…
image
JohninDubin
2021-12-07 17:39
3 minutes ago, Cabra said: That was magnanimous of him 🙄 She has always been in an untenable position. The generals rule the day. Her efforts at even the slightest reform has led to this very unfortunate situation for her.…
image
Rain
2021-12-07 18:51
Comes around. Phony/Charlatan and always has been, despite the continued and dreamy efforts of particular circles as a martyred option.
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand22 mins ago

17 people in close contact with Omicron-infected traveller test negative
Thailand51 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Omicron under control, Illegal border crossing, Thailand’s recovery | Dec 7
Thailand1 hour ago

Crane collapses in Samut Prakan, killing a man and injuring 2 others
advertiseadvertise
Crime1 hour ago

Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
Thailand2 hours ago

Three arrested in human trafficking crackdown near Myanmar border
Thailand2 hours ago

Hua Hin luxury resort guest claims “peeping Toms” stared at him naked
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

168 Thai soldiers apparently forced to finish masturbating before showering
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Hotel staff in close contact with Omicron confirmed to be negative in second test
Video4 hours ago

Grammar mistakes, Homemade coffee, Bhutan | Thaiger Bites | Ep.76
Southeast Asia5 hours ago

Myanmar ousted leader’s prison sentence reduced to two years
Chon Buri5 hours ago

Tourists stranded an island off the coast of Sattahip rescued by Royal Thai Navy
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand deploys “King Cobra” unit at Myanmar border to monitor illegal crossings
Phuket7 hours ago

Thai Airways offering round trip Sydney-Phuket flights
Chiang Mai7 hours ago

1 tourist killed, 8 wounded in crash while on tour of Chiang Mai mountain
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending