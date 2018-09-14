Regional
Mangkhut bearing down on the northern tip of Luzon, The Philippines
The Philippines continues to evacuate thousands as soldiers and emergency workers continue to prepare shelter and emergency provisions. ‘Super’ Typhoon Mangkhut is threatening more than four million people in the northern island of Luzon.
‘Mangkhut’ is expected to make landfall on the island very early tomorrow (Saturday). Current wind speeds are up to a staggering 285 kilometers per hour (180 mph). The eye of the storm is likely to hit the northern tip of Luzon but the high winds and rains are likely to lash much of the northern island.
The massive storm, the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane, is prompting alerts as the storm, once across The Philippines, will then be heading for the northern coast of Vietnam, the southern coast of China and into Cambodia and northern Thailand. A second storm, Typhoon Barijat, has also hit the region. That storm, much weaker than Mangkhut, is now making landfall in northern Vietnam.
Mangkhut has already torn through the western Pacific islands of Guam and Marshall Islands where it caused widespread flooding and power losses.
Typhoon Haiyan was the last super storm to lash The Philippines, devastating a vast swath of the country killing more than 6,000. Mangkut is the strongest storm to make landfall this year.
Follow the storm HERE.
The Philippines and northern Vietnam prepare for typhoons
More than 4 million people in The Philippines are poised for the arrival of destructive typhoon-force winds caused by 'Super' Typhoon Mangkhut.
The massive storm peaked on Wednesday and became, officially, the strongest storm of 2018 with winds up to 285 kph.
Countries across east and southeast Asia, including The Philippines, Vietnam and China are issuing emergency alerts and ordering evacuations as both Mangkhut and a second storm, Typhoon Barijat, hit the region.
A typhoon is a mature tropical cyclone that develops between 180° and 100°E in the Northern Hemisphere. This region is referred to as the Northwestern Pacific Basin, and is the most active tropical cyclone basin on Earth, accounting...
News
Mega storm bears down on Luzon Island, The Philippines
Two typhoons are barreling into several coastlines in the east and south-east Asia.
There's Typhoon Barijat, lying to the south of China and making its way past Hainan Island as we write this article. Around 12,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying parts of China's Guangdong province and shipping halted ahead of it's landfall tonight.
But the main act is to follow - Super Typhoon Mangkhut. This weather system is still gathering strength as it nears Luzon Island in the northern Philippines. It's predicted to hit the island with wind speeds of 240 kilometers per hour (150 mph), that's equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane. As a perspective, Hurricane Florence, currently battering the east coast of the US, has sustained winds of 180 kilometres per hour (around 110 mph).
So Typhoon Mangkhut is a monster storm em...
Business
28 million ASEAN jobs threatened by AI over the next decade
PHOTO: Krungsri Finnovate
by Viet Nam News - Asia News Network, Hanoi
Innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, coupled with its increased uptake, will have a big impact on the workforce across ASEAN countries over the next decade, according to a new study by Cisco and Oxford Economics.
“Technology and the Future of ASEAN Jobs” claims that innovations in digital technology will present big opportunities for ASEAN economies to boost their productivity and prosperity.
