Satun border between Thailand and Malaysia to reopen in April

The Satun border between Thailand and Malaysia will reopen on April 1 to all cross-border traffic. Thailand’s CCSA announced yesterday that more entry points will also be opened under the Test & Go and Sandbox schemes. These entry points include the sea port in Surat Thani for registered Thai vessels and Thai crews, as well as the airports in Hat Yai, Songkhla, Krabi and Surat Thani.

Songkhla’s deputy governor said the border checkpoint in Sadao district is also ready to reopen, and is waiting for a signal from the CCSA. In pre-Covid days, the Sadao border was the main entry point for Malaysian tourists.

The Satun border’s reopening comes after two years of closure. Officials from both countries met today to discuss preventative measures for Covid-19. A deputy commander from Thailand’s army says both countries are ready to reopen the checkpoint. The border checkpoint is located in the Khuan Don district of Satun province.

This news comes after Thailand announced it will scrap pre-departure testing requirements for international arrivals starting April 1. Other Southeast Asian countries also announced this week they will loosen border restrictions. Cambodia has stopped requiring Covid-19 tests for visitors upon arrival, and Myanmar is reopening to international travellers despite its political turmoil.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World