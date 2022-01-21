Malaysia resumes Vaccinated Travel Lane ticket sales for air, land travel to Singapore

Malaysia’s health ministry announced today that ticket sales for air and land travel under a Vaccinated Travel Lane programme (VTL) with Singapore, which had been cancelled until yesterday due to Omicron concerns, have resumed.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that the resumption of VTL follows a risk assessment of the current Covid-19 situation in both countries. However, ticket sales will be divided into air and land travel as increasing ticket quotas will be based from time to time under strict monitoring of the virus in two nations.

Singapore reported a total of 1,001 Omicron infections so far as of yesterday, whilst Malaysia recorded only 245 cases in total.

SOURCE: Reuters