Indonesia to introduce strict air travel measures for end-of-year holiday period

Anticipating a jump in visitor numbers over the end-of-year holiday period, Indonesia is strengthening its air travel rules. According to a Bloomberg report, the country is anxious to avoid a spike in infections as a result of the increase in tourist numbers.

A spokesman for the country’s Covid-19 task force says all airlines serving Indonesia must isolate passengers who develop any signs of infection during the flight, even if they’ve tested negative prior to departure. Wiku Adisasmito says only vaccinated tourists with a negative PCR test result are permitted to travel to Indonesia, where Java and Bali are among the locations now open to foreign visitors. Prior to this, fully vaccinated tourists only needed a negative antigen test.

Following a devastating surge in infections in recent months, the situation in Indonesia is now abating, with daily case numbers and fatalities the lowest since mid-2020. Covid-19 restrictions across the country are being eased as the government seeks to kick-start the economy.

SOURCE: Bloomberg