Indonesia to introduce strict air travel measures for end-of-year holiday period

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Alan Sung

Anticipating a jump in visitor numbers over the end-of-year holiday period, Indonesia is strengthening its air travel rules. According to a Bloomberg report, the country is anxious to avoid a spike in infections as a result of the increase in tourist numbers.

A spokesman for the country’s Covid-19 task force says all airlines serving Indonesia must isolate passengers who develop any signs of infection during the flight, even if they’ve tested negative prior to departure. Wiku Adisasmito says only vaccinated tourists with a negative PCR test result are permitted to travel to Indonesia, where Java and Bali are among the locations now open to foreign visitors. Prior to this, fully vaccinated tourists only needed a negative antigen test.

Following a devastating surge in infections in recent months, the situation in Indonesia is now abating, with daily case numbers and fatalities the lowest since mid-2020. Covid-19 restrictions across the country are being eased as the government seeks to kick-start the economy.

SOURCE: Bloomberg

 

image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-22 12:41
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: Prior to this, fully vaccinated tourists only needed a negative antigen test. I bet Thailand will follow suit, to increase the tourist numbers. The PCR+1 night quarantine is probably a deterrent to many.
Covid-19 Friday: 66 deaths, 9,810 infections, provincial data
Thai car production expected to grow
Vienna Tourist Board censored by Facebook, shares art on OnlyFans

Man who allegedly raped young girl 18 years ago arrested
China to prioritize foreign students returning
Thailand’s focus on wealthy tourists won’t benefit small business
3 categories allowed back in Thailand, Updates on re-opening | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 115
Covid-19 infected patients to receive vaccine after recovering
Thailand Top Stories | The list of 46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from Nov 1 | October 22
“Together Phuket Stepping Forward”: tourism plan after Sandbox
Southern Thailand to receive 500,000 vaccine doses to combat Covid-19 surge
Expelled monk returns to southern Thailand to celebrate birthday
Largest petrochemical producer to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Phuket officials confirm island’s recovery plan following sandbox “success”
