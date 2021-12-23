Connect with us

Indonesia

Indonesia increases Jakarta’s minimum wage for next year

Avatar

Published

 on 

Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria | Photo via Google News.

Indonesia has decided to raise Jakarta’s provincial minimum wage (Upah Minimum Provinsi) starting in 2022 as its economic growth is predicted to reach 4.3% at the same time.

The decision was made for the benefit of the community, especially employees from various departments who were targeted by the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, according to Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria.

He stated that the financial burden on workers during a pandemic can be reduced by increasing UMP, although it will not satisfy everyone, adding that “it is for the common benefit.”

According to Governor Anies Baswedan, Jarkata’s UMP will be increased by 5.1% to Rp4,641,854 (US$ 325) next year, up from 0.85% to Rp4,453,935 (US$ 312) before.

“We hope that the purchasing power of people and employees will not fall as a result of this UMP hike.”

SOURCE: Tempo

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok43 mins ago

Bangkok set up 50 Emergecny Operations Centres for New Year’s Eve
Pattaya51 mins ago

Immune to penalty, police raid Sky Mountain restaurant a 6th time
Thailand60 mins ago

Farmer allegedly electrocuted a seven-tonne elephant to death in Chanthaburi
Sponsored3 hours ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
advertiseadvertise
Thailand1 hour ago

EU now accepts Thailand Covid-19 vaccination certificates
Indonesia1 hour ago

Indonesia increases Jakarta’s minimum wage for next year
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Update | Omicron Update & Impacts on Thai tourism
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Myanmar2 hours ago

NGO warns jewellers to check suppliers, says Myanmar’s gemstone mining funds the military
North East2 hours ago

Provincial governor confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant in Khon Kaen
Guides2 hours ago

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2021
Tourism2 hours ago

Civil Aviation Authority notifies airlines of new regulations for entering Thailand
Phuket2 hours ago

Tourism officials say Test & Go suspension could have knock-on affect for Phuket
Good Morning Thailand3 hours ago

The Fate of Thailand Tourism & Only in Thailand moments | GMT
Thailand3 hours ago

Nightlife workers protest at Government House, call for financial assistance
Tourism3 hours ago

Thailand’s tourist provinces plead to be included in sandbox scheme
Tourism10 hours ago

Singapore cancels its quarantine-free VTL programme for 1 month
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending