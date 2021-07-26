Indonesia extends Covid-19 disease control measures for another week

Covid-19 restrictions in Indonesia are being extended to August 2 as the highly transmissible Delta variant continues to rapidly spread. Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the extension yesterday, adding that the government will gradually adjust restrictions.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Indonesia has reported 3.1 million Covid-19 cases and 83,279 coronavirus-related deaths. With a recent spike in cases, said to be due to the emergence of the Delta variant, hospitals have been overwhelmed and oxygen supplies have run low.

Following the rise in Covid-related deaths, with a fatality rate 3 times higher than the global average, according to the research organisation Our World Data, President Joko announced the government was adding more intensive care units to treat Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms.

The ICUs will be added to areas like the islands Java and Bali with the highest number of deaths, according to Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan, who oversees the COVID response on the 2 prominent islands. He says “deaths have risen due to a number of factors: full hospitals, patients admitted with low saturation or dying unmonitored in self-isolation”

Yesterday, the president said the number of Covid-19 infections has declined and more hospital beds have become available. He added that the government will gradually adjust restrictions on “some activities.” Traditional markets and restaurants with outdoor areas will be allowed to reopen, but with some limitations to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Other businesses like salons and vehicle repair shops must remain closed.

“I’d like to thank all Indonesians for their understanding and support for the curbs that have been effective for 23 days.”

SOURCE: Aljazeera

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on