Cambodian domestic airlines resume flights as tourists flock in

Since many international visitors have begun to flock to the country, Cambodia has resumed some of its domestic airlines, with Cambodia Angkor Air starting its weekly flights between Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, and Sihanoukville from tomorrow.

AirAsia also started flying between Phnom Penh and Kuala Lumpur last week, whilst Vietnam Airlines began flying between Phnom Penh and Ho Chi Minh City in early January.

According to the announcement from the airport…

“Vietnam Airlines resumed their flights to Phnom Penh on January 1, 2022, and has scheduled flights four days a week.” Now the airline has added six more flights, for a total of 10 flights a week.

According to a spokesperson for the Secretariat of State for Civil Aviation, Sin Chansery Vutha, flight schedules at Cambodia’s three international airports show that there will be about 10 domestic and international airlines operating in Cambodia, with some airlines flying 3 to 4 times per week by the end of this month.

He also added that the resumptions were a positive indication for Cambodia’s aviation sector as it would progressively increase the number of flights and eventually return to normalcy.

SOURCE: Khmer Times