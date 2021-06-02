Southeast Asia
ASEAN delegation to visit Myanmar to help find a solution to ongoing crisis
To help find a solution to the ongoing situation in Myanmar following the military coup, an ASEAN delegation will visit Myanmar tomorrow to meet with the leaders of the junta’s State Administrative Council, which has taken the place of the elected civilian government led by the National League of Democracy.
Since the February military takeover, an estimated more than 800 people have been killed by Burmese security forces, including children who were playing at home or nearby when troops opened fire in neighbourhoods. Ethnic armies and rebel troops backing the anti-coup movement have clashed with the state military, with some attacks along the Thai border.
The ASEAN delegation will be led by the chairperson, Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. It’s unclear if the delegation, which has called for an end to the ongoing violence in Myanmar, will meet with political groups who oppose the military takeover. A source quoted by Thai PBS says the 3-day trip took time to plan and finalise due to safety concerns.
In April, ASEAN leaders met at a summit in Jakarta and came up with a 5-point consensus, calling on an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar and declaring that ASEAN will play a mediating role. Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha did not attend the summit, saying he needed to remain in Thailand to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Thailand
Thai soldiers keep watch after bomb explosions in Myanmar border town
Over the weekend, local media in Myanmar reported that 2 bombs exploded near the Thai border. The blasts could be heard by those in Thailand at the Phra Chedi Sam Ong border checkpoint, known as the Three Pagodas Pass, in Kanachaburi’s Sangkhla Buri district. Thai soldiers were deployed to the checkpoint as a precaution.
The explosions went off at 10:10pm and 10:33pm in Myanmar’s Phyathonezu town. Reports say a school just 60 metres from the Thai border caught on fire after the blasts. The flames could be seen from the border checkpoint. The Lat Ya Force soldiers as well as border patrol police and district officials were called to the checkpoint to keep watch.
According to the Bangkok Post, a security source says the bombs, suspected to be improvised explosive devices, or IEDS, went off near the school and only caused minor damage to the building. No one died in the explosions, the source says.
It’s unclear who was behind the explosions. Since the February military coup in Myanmar, hundreds of protesters and civilians have been killed by security forces. Ethnic armies and rebel troops backing the anti-coup movement have clashed with the state military with some battles and attacks near the Thai border.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Politics
Burmese shadow government builds fighting Defence Force
After Myanmar’s Feb 1 military coup threw the country into turmoil, a collection of deposed leaders formed the National Unity Government, who announced they were forming the People’s Defence Force to fight back. Yesterday the new military force was seen in a video of uniformed trainees finishing their instruction and prepared for combat. The video shows about 100 men marching in camouflage through jungles carrying a red flag with a white star on it.
The military junta has sunk the country into civil unrest and humanitarian crisis, and jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, charging her with various politically motivated charges. The NUG formed as a shadow government in hopes of challenging military rule to restore order to the country. The defence minister for the shadow government posted the video of the recruits graduating to combat-ready on Friday.
The military junta responded to the new force by labelling it as a terrorist organisation. They seized power claiming that Myanmar’s most recent election was fraudulent, though an electoral commission found no evidence of fraud, and as such have declared the NUG as treasonous.
The People’s Defence Force trains while the military junta fights daily civilian protests in cities around the country and frequent clashes with insurgents in the countryside across the nation. Businesses have shuttered due to the unrest bringing about widespread poverty. Numerous local militias have grown in opposition to the military.
Yesterday, local news in Yangon reported on 2 homemade explosive devices detonated in the city, seemingly aimed at a military truck and a police post. One person was reported injured in the bomb blasts.
Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of the Burmese military junta, has said that 50 police officers have been killed in skirmishes, though he did not cite figures for military deaths. Opposition forces claim to have killed many soldiers in their battles. He also claims that civilian deaths in the disputes total around 300, a stark difference from the numbers cited by the United Nations, which stated that at least 840 people have died at the juntas hands, while over 4,000 people have been imprisoned.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Economy
Myanmar coup and crisis cause major damage to its economy
The continued civic unrest after the military coup has ravaged Myanmar and its economy, with massive losses across all economic indicators, including Thailand’s exports to its troubled neighbour. This year’s exports from Thailand to Myanmar predicted to lose between 60 and 96.5 billion baht, between 51 and 82%, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce. The UTCC’s Center for International Trade Studies released a number of findings about Myanmar’s economy and its relation to Thailand and the countries of ASEAN.
The study found the coup had caused major damage to the Burmese economy, starting with a 2.5% drop in GDP this quarter, compared to a growth of 6.4% in the first quarter of 2020. 600,000 jobs were lost due to the decline of foreign direct investment. The massive unemployment helps explain the staggering 83% decline in household income.
Foreign direct investment was down about 187.6 billion baht costing about 600,000 Burmese jobs. those figures are expected to fall further to between 203 and 228 billion baht, a drop of 76-85% depending on the continued military and civilian clashes. Many sectors have been severely damaged including transportation, oil and gas, energy, property, industry and industrial estate. Foreign investment abandonment is expected to continue to pummel the Myanmar economy as investors reallocate to Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
The Burmese economy has experienced an 18% foreign exchange loss and with Thailand’s reduced exporting, an overall export decline of 0.8 to 1.3% is expected. China is expected to be hit hardest by the export loss, with ASEAN countries (particularly Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam), South Korea, Japan, India and the US all experiencing shortfalls.
Industrial and consumer exports are also massively declining with rubber, oil, plastics, computers, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, fabrics, steel and machinery all suffering on the industrial side. Consumer products like rice, sugar, vegetable oil, shrimp, drinks, soap and cosmetics, TVs and animal feed are facing the same economic losses.
Thailand has actually seen a decade-long gradual decline in exports to Myanmar, but the current state of crisis and freefall of the Burmese economy has caused a much sharper fall-off. From 2018 to 2019, exports fell 8.8% and the next year they fell 13% from 2019 to 2020. This year’s fall off a cliff of over 50% is a drastic toll from the humanitarian crisis and military rule destroying Myanmar.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
ASEAN delegation to visit Myanmar to help find a solution to ongoing crisis
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority details international flight rules
Good Morning Thailand | Bill Heinecke, getting back to Thailand, vaccine roll out
WHO assigns alternative names for Covid variants based on Greek alphabet
ONCB to investigate transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
Arrest warrant issued for murder suspect who became a minor celebrity during the investigation
Philippines confirms delay in imports of AstraZeneca doses from Thailand
Health Minister confident AstraZeneca doses will arrive on time
Wednesday Covid Update: 3,440 new cases and 38 deaths
Thai Navy stands by decision to purchase 3 Chinese tanks
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
Phuket foreigners can register for vaccine leftovers
Thailand News Today | Government puts brakes on BKK, more police arrested over kidnap | June 1
324 schools open in Lampang
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
Taxi drivers may switch to rideshare apps with new regulations
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
UK health officials detect new Covid-19 variant first found in Thailand
More than 500 Covid patients try to escape field hospital in Phetchaburi
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues
After woman’s death, doctor talks about birth control pills and Covid vaccine risks
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
Over 1,200 new infections found across 14 Thai prisons
Tourism officials push for “One Night, One Dollar” campaign in Phuket
So what’s the deal with the Sinopharm vaccine?
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
- Drugs1 day ago
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
- Bangkok4 days ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
After woman’s death, doctor talks about birth control pills and Covid vaccine risks
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai government calls on all foreigners to register for Covid vaccine