ASEAN delegation to visit Myanmar to help find a solution to ongoing crisis

To help find a solution to the ongoing situation in Myanmar following the military coup, an ASEAN delegation will visit Myanmar tomorrow to meet with the leaders of the junta’s State Administrative Council, which has taken the place of the elected civilian government led by the National League of Democracy.

Since the February military takeover, an estimated more than 800 people have been killed by Burmese security forces, including children who were playing at home or nearby when troops opened fire in neighbourhoods. Ethnic armies and rebel troops backing the anti-coup movement have clashed with the state military, with some attacks along the Thai border.

The ASEAN delegation will be led by the chairperson, Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. It’s unclear if the delegation, which has called for an end to the ongoing violence in Myanmar, will meet with political groups who oppose the military takeover. A source quoted by Thai PBS says the 3-day trip took time to plan and finalise due to safety concerns.

In April, ASEAN leaders met at a summit in Jakarta and came up with a 5-point consensus, calling on an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar and declaring that ASEAN will play a mediating role. Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha did not attend the summit, saying he needed to remain in Thailand to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

