Tourism
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority details international flight rules
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has announced some specific flight rules on the procedure for international travellers flying into Phuket after July 1. This comes just after the Tourism Authority of Thailand laid out more general rules for travel within Thailand for international tourists. Tourism officials from TAT and the island have been steadfastly determined to reopen under its tourism “sandbox” plan, despite the current surge in cases and daily new cases still appearing in Phuket.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will be evaluating Phuket’s readiness and reporting to the cabinet for a meeting Friday to approve or deny the July 1 reopening.
The flight rules for passengers arriving into Phuket from abroad will require all arrivals to be fully vaccinated, receiving 2 doses of those vaccines that require it. Notably, an exception is made for AstraZeneca, only requiring a traveller to have received the first of 2 jabs for just that brand.
Another exception for requiring the immunity that vaccination provides is that of natural immunity. People with documentation that they have fully recovered from a Covid-19 infection within the previous 90 days before their arrival will also be allowed to enter. New flight rules will require all passengers to have paperwork confirming that they have been tested for Covid-19 within the last 7 days and have returned a negative result.
Any travellers attempting to board a plane without documents meeting these flight rules – proof of a negative test within a week and either 1 AstraZeneca shot, full inoculation, or full recovery from Covid-19 within the past 3 months – will be denied boarding by the airlines and not allowed to travel.
The exception to these new tight restrictions implemented to allow international travel to begin to return to Thailand is for children. Kids under 5 years old will have an exemption from the flight rules and will be allowed to travel with parents who are properly vaccinated or meet the other qualifications.
Meetings have been taking place to judge Phuket’s readiness for reopening before the CCSA delivers its report to the Cabinet, and also to take into account public opinion on reopening. Officials are meeting with hotels, transportation, restaurants and other businesses catering to tourism, and also other local business operators to discuss opinions on reopening on July 1.
SOURCE: Bangkok News
Tourism
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
KLM has announced an expansion to its network from this coming winter, including flights from Amsterdam to Phuket, with a touchdown in Kuala Lumpur. The southern Thai island is one of 6 new destinations being introduced, the others being Mombasa in Kenya, Orlando in the US, Cancun in Mexico, Bridgetown in Barbados, and Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago. According to a TTR Weekly report, Phuket is the only Asian leisure destination planned for the October launch.
Flights from Amsterdam to Phuket will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, with a stop in Kuala Lumpur in both directions. In a statement confirming the provisional winter schedule from October 31 to March 26 next year, KLM says it will expand its network where recovery is quickest, in order to provide passengers with as broad a selection of holiday destinations as possible.
“With the general situation and outlook now improving, network expansion is back on the agenda. We have chosen destinations where recovery will be quickest. The 6 new destinations fit the bill.”
KLM boss Pieter Elbers says the addition of the new destinations is the first step in rebuilding the carrier’s international network.
“For KLM, this represents the next, significant step towards rebuilding its network. We will serve as many as 99 destinations in Europe during summer and, with this latest expansion, will significantly strengthen KLM’s intercontinental network for the winter.”
Phuket is gearing up for the launch of its “Sandbox” model, with the island re-opening and waiving mandatory quarantine for vaccinated foreign tourists from July 1. While only a “soft opening” is expected initially, officials hope that by October, the programme will be well-established and that most Phuket residents will be fully vaccinated. In its early stages, the programme will only apply to visitors from low to medium-risk countries, but is likely to be expand to all countries by October.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Phuket
Phuket foreigners can register for vaccine leftovers
Starting tomorrow, foreigners residing in Phuket can register for a Covid-19 vaccine. On Thursday and Friday, they can receive a vaccination from the “surplus” of doses still available.
To register for the vaccine, foreigners are instructed to use the “Phuket Must Win” web portal.
Mr Pracha Asawathira, who is with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and “involved” with the program, had this to say:
The registration for foreigners staying in Phuket will open at 9am tomorrow, and about 30,000 foreigners registered in Phuket will be provided Sinovac vaccine injections on June 3 and 4. At this stage, 279,943 people have received their first injection while 98,795 have been fully vaccinated with two injections. If we compare the numbers with our goal to vaccinate 466,587 people in Phuket, about 59.99% have received their first injection and 21.17% have been fully vaccinated. We also have about 17% of the total number of people registered to receive a vaccination who are still waiting to receive their first injection.
He added that if all goes according to plan, Phuket will see about 80% of residents vaccinated by July 1.
According to Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, between May 18- 31, a total of 177,978 vaccination injections had been given. Dr Chalermpong says that there are almost 30,000 doses of Sinovac left over from April, which will be made available to registered foreigners. He added that migrant workers and foreigners “need to step forward together” to ensure Phuket can welcome vaccinated tourists next month.
Dr Chalermpong concluded his remarks with a word of caution, saying that if a new cluster emerges, problems will arise, and Phuket will not be able to make the expected July 1 reopening.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Thailand
Body found in water off Patong
Yesterday, a man’s body was found in the sea near Tri Trang Beach, a lesser-known beach between Patong and Paradise Beach, south of Patong. Patong Police are investigating the matter.
Rescue workers were called in around 3:40 pm to the Coral Beach Bridge at the southern tip of Patong beach. A local fisherman had reportedly hauled the unidentified corpse ashore. Upon inspection, that man was unconscious and without a pulse. CPR was administered and he was hurried to Patong hospital where he was declared dead.
According to rescue workers, that man had in his possession: a mobile phone, a Toyota car key, a box cutter, and a bottle of massage oil. Police have not been able to identify the man, but according to Thai media, Police think he is Thai. They did not provide an explanation for how they reached their supposition. A post moretem examination is underway and officers are continuing to investigate. Further details are unknown at this time.
While the cause of death is pending, it is noteworthy that Thailand has previously struggled with drownings. 2 years ago, the Bangkok Post reported that death by drowning is twice as high for Thai Children compared to the world’s average.
SOURCE: The Phuket News Bangkok Post
