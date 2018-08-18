77 reportedly shot in Asian Games crackdown – Amnesty International

From Jakarta Post, via Asia News Network

The Asian Games have barely opened in Jakarta. The last thing they need is this explosive claim from Amnesty International.

Dozens of people have been shot by the police as part of an escalating crackdown against petty crime in the months leading up to the Asian Games, a human rights organisation alleged on Friday.

In a written statement received by The Jakarta Post on yesterday, Amnesty International Indonesia claimed that police officers had shot at least 77 people across the country between January and August this year, in an operation dubbed Cipta Kondisi (Public Safety Operation).