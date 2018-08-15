Phuket
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The new Central Phuket is set to open its doors on September 10. The announcement was made at Centara Grand Beach Resort, also owned by the Central Pattana Group.
The concept of the new shopping centre, twice as big as the current Central Festival, is ‘The World Comes To Play’. The new complex will feature 20 of the world’s biggest luxury brands and three new attractions – ‘Tales of Thailand’, ‘Tribhum – the world’s first 3D walkthrough adventure park’ and ‘Aquaria – a modern format Aquarium’.
The shopping centre is also moving beyond just shopping experiences with a new ‘Star Catcher’ entertainment show which is described as an ‘innovative live performance 360 degree theatrical experience’.
Central Phuket claims its customers will be coming from a 50/50 mix – 50% domestic and 50% international visitors.
Central Pattana says the new shopping centre will help to stamp Phuket, internationally, as on of the world’s best ‘complete’ beach destinations to rival the French Riviera, Miami and Hawaii.
The Group have also announced that the new Central Phuket will be CPN’s first model for full-cycle waste reduction saying that they will have a complete system to reduce waste and separate and recycle rubbish. They say that they will be encouraging shoppers to use cloth bags and reduce the use of plastic bags.
There will be room for 4,200 cars, 4,800 motorbikes and 62 buses at the new Central Phuket
Central Pattana also announced this morning that they will be doing some major refurbishment of the current Central Festival. The two shopping centres are linked by a sky-bridge.
Phuket
Black-out in parts of Patong tomorrow
Some residents in Patong are being warned that the Patong Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has a scheduled blackout in parts of Patong from 9am to 5pm tomorrow (August 16). They say the interruption to electricity services is necessary to work on high-voltage power lines.
The affected area include Sirirat Road from Phuket Simon Cabaret to the Front Village Hotel.
The PEA apologises in advance for any inconveniences caused by the power cuts.
For more information about the blackout, please contact Patong PEA 076-345574.
PHOTOS: Patong PEA
Phuket
Yanui the crocodile has her DNA tests today
Veterinarians from Mahidol University took blood from ‘Yanui’ the crocodile for DNA testing this morning. The results of Yanui’s precise species will have to wait for about two weeks.
Today (August 15), at the Phuket Coastal Fisheries Research and Development Centre in Pa Khlok, officials and Veterinary staff visited Yanui to take blood samples for DNA testing. No microchip has been found on her so her origins remain a bit of a mystery.
Phuket’s travelling crocodile was finally caught at Layan Beach. The ‘Yanui’ crocodile (named by local Phuket reporters after the original beach it was sighted) was eventually caught at Layan Beach near Laguna last month after more than ten days of search operations, sightings and drone photos. Yang was first sighted off Yanui Beach in the south and made her way steadily up Phuket’s west coaches.
Read more about Yanui’s capture HERE.
Watch Yanui being a very good girl whilst vets take her blood…
PHOTOS: Paisarn Sukpunnapan
Phuket
Water to be shut off in Chalong tomorrow
The Phuket Water Authority (PWA) has announced that water supply in some areas of Chalong will be shut off from 9am tomorrow (August 16) until repair works can be completed.
Water will be shut off while work is being carried out on main pipes at the entrance of Soi Tanuthep on Chao Fa West Road in Chalong. Areas to be affected include Tambol Chalong.
“Residents in these areas should save water to use during the period of the shut offs. Water might have some discolouration after the repairs. We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience,” said the PWA.
For more information, please call the PWA at 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.
Beachgoers banned from swimming at Phuket beaches until crocodile is caught
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
Phuket crocodile discovered on Kata Noi Beach
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Find your dream property in Thailand
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Kathu Culture Street Festival until Sunday night
Rawai Mayor confirms 3 metre crocodile off Nai Harn beach
Pattaya’s reinvention successful – “TAT strongly opposes any form of sex tourism”
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
The moral police want to ban students being together, anytime, anywhere.
Black-out in parts of Patong tomorrow
Yanui the crocodile has her DNA tests today
Government tackles electronic waste at local level
Water to be shut off in Chalong tomorrow
Central Phuket opens on September 10
Phoenix boat owner’s lawyer calls for ‘fairness’
Fern helps her mum sell food in Krabi. She also speaks four languages fluently.
Top 10 busiest airports in the world – first half of 2018
Mong Tongdee’s hopes of citizenship are looking up
Phoenix will rise again… today
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
BKK Taxi driver fined 2,000 baht for watching porn whilst driving
Insurance may not cover the pick-up/super car rear-ender
If you can’t play big don’t even bother playing small!
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 18, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 15, 2018
Trending
-
Thai Life5 days ago
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
-
Thai Life3 days ago
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
-
National2 days ago
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
-
Thai Life1 day ago
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
-
National6 days ago
23% of expats get by on less than 45,000 baht per month – Thaivisa survey
-
Phuket4 days ago
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
-
Phuket1 day ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
Phuket1 day ago
One rescued, one dead, one missing in Phuket surf
You must be logged in to post a comment Login