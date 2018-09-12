South
Two rangers killed, four others injured in Pattani ambush
Another attack in the deep south.
Thai PBS reports that two para-military rangers have been killed and four others seriously wounded in an ambush by a group of armed men. The attack was followed by a gun fight in the Nong Chik district of Pattani late last night (Tuesday).
Nong Chik police headed to the scene about 10pm Tuesday and when an investigation team rushed to the scene, a section on Ban Don Na Road in tambon Bang Khao, two dead bodies, three motorcycles and a huge number of spent shells were found.
The four injured rangers had already been rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.
The dead rangers have been identified as Ranger Suchat Kongsuk and Ranger Thanadet Chaimusik from the 43rd Rangers Regiment in Nong Chik district.
Police say the six rangers were patrolling on the back of three motorcycles when a group of attackers hiding on one side of the road began spraying bullets on them as they reached a curve.
The attack prompted the rangers to return fire and the gun battle continued until the attackers backed away, police said.
A combined force of more than 100 policemen and soldiers was later deployed to pursue the attackers who were believed to be members of an insurgent group active in the province.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
