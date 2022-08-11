Connect with us

Phuket

Upcoming beach festival to boost Phuket’s surf tourism amidst monsoon season

Published

 on 

Photo by Phuket Beach Festival Facebook.

An upcoming beach festival in Phuket is aiming to boost Phuket’s surf tourism amidst Thailand’s ongoing monsoon season. During monsoon season, not many tourists visit the island province, but it’s the best season for surfing, according to Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn.

A post on Phuket Beach Festival’s Facebook page shows a video about the festival coming up on August 23-28. The video shows young, fit surfers ripping through the waves of Phuket’s Kata Beach, where the festival is held. The festival will feature surfing competitions, beach lifestyle FLEA Markets, concerts from Thai artists, and more. The concerts will be livestreamed on the event’s Facebook page.

According to another post from the event’s page, the competitions include prize money of over 444,000 baht.

Minister Pipat told Thai media that the upcoming Phuket Beach Festival 2022 is part of the ministry’s project ‘Air, Sea, Land, Southern Sports Tourism Festival’. He said the project aims to boost sports tourism with cooperation between the government and private sectors in Phuket.

Pipat noted that due to strong waves, the ministry is taking safety seriously. He said…

“So we have cooperated with international units such as International Life Saving and International Surfing Association to provide practice for surfing trainers.”

 

SOURCE: The Phuket Express

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chon Buri1 min ago

Mountain B victims to be compensated by Thailand govt
Pattaya15 mins ago

Free noodles for beach cleaners after Pattaya Music Festival mess
Thailand38 mins ago

CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
Sponsored4 hours ago

BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of the truth set for September 3
Tourism55 mins ago

Lots of Hong Kongers are searching for flights to Bangkok
Chon Buri2 hours ago

Death toll of Mountain B fire rises to 17
Economy3 hours ago

Bangkok No.1 in Asia-Pacific for MICE destinations
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Covid-19 “hospitel” isolation in Thailand to end September 1
Phuket3 hours ago

Upcoming beach festival to boost Phuket’s surf tourism amidst monsoon season
Travel3 hours ago

Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Road deaths3 hours ago

UPDATE: Chon Buri police couldn’t find victim of car crash… on the back seat
Travel3 hours ago

Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Crime4 hours ago

Pre-op trans men’s anger after Bangkok breast removal broker scams them out 4 million baht
Thailand4 hours ago

Opposition to Thailand govt hosting former Sri Lanka president
Politics4 hours ago

UPDATE: Sri Lanka’s exiled president allowed temporary Thailand stay, with conditions
Thailand4 hours ago

UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending