Thailand’s Sex Industry – A Brief History

Thailand is well known and famous for many things. Food, massages, beaches and friendly smiles… but there is one thing that is either commonly joked about or remains hush hush locally. It’s the country’s sex workers and red light districts. There is a fair share of travellers who visit Thailand specifically because they want to experience this ‘vibrant’ side of Thai life. But how did it all start. Join Natty Warisa in this journey back in time where she tells you about the brief history of the Thai sex industry.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.