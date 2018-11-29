Three metre python caught in Chalong | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Chalong Municipality

A three metre python has been caught in a rubber plantation in Chalong.

Staff members of the Chalong Municipality were notified from locals that a python had been found in a rubber plantation yesterday.

They tried to catch it using a rope lasso but the snake headed for a nearby tree. After a few attempts the team finally captured the elusive snake with nobody hurt in the process.

The python has now been released back into a natural habitat away from humans and towns.





