Surat Thani monk arrested over molestation allegations | The Thaiger

South

Surat Thani monk arrested over molestation allegations

4 hours ago

Surat Thani police have served an arrest warrant on a 35 year old monk at the Wat Dang Nai.

Sanook is reporting that Phra Mongkhon faces charges of molesting under 15 year old boys.

The arrest of the monk follows an official complaint made by a parent to police back in April who claimed her 13 year old son had been molested by the monk after ordination during the hot season.

The parent alleges her son was groped, kissed and had his genitals fondled by the monk. Phra Mongkhon denies the allegations.

Sanook says that the case has taken time as police had to gather evidence against the monk. In the meantime he has now been defrocked and faces prosecution.

SOURCE: Sanook



South

Drugs-in-book being sent to Phuket, seized in Songkhla

1 day ago

November 28, 2018

PHOTO: Hatyai Police

A man has been arrested in Hat Yai, Songkhla trying to smuggle crystal methamphetamine inside a book in a parcel bound for Phuket.

Hat Yai Police have arrested 31 year old Preawpan Tamakunapohn at a hotel in Hat Yai. He was found with three bags of crystal methamphetamine totaling 82.31 grams. One bag was found in his pants’ pocket while another two bags were found in a parcel box.

Drugs inside the parcel box had been placed inside a book about cosmetics. A square space was cut out of the book before putting the bag of crystal methamphetamine inside (just like the movies). The receiver was said to be a ‘Teerasak Tumorn’. The parcel was beings ent to the Phuket Bus Terminal.

Preawpan has been taken into custody and is now at Hat Yai Police Station facing legal action.

Phuket

Dead dugong found in Trang sent to Phuket

2 days ago

November 27, 2018

PHOTOS: DMCR

A dugong has been found dead in the sea off Trang province. The body was sent to Phuket for further examination.

Jatupohn Burutpat, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal says, “the dead dugong was found in the sea near Koh Libong in Trang.”

“It was a female dugong, 2 metres long and weighing 250 kilograms. No severe wounds were found on its body. The dead dugong was sent to Phuket Marine Biology Centre (PMBC) to find the cause of dead.”

“Dugongs are one of the protected animals and it is included in the list of CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) as it is facing extinction.”

“Koh Libong and Koh Mook in Trang are an importance place where it is full of see grass and hope will increase the dugong numbers by 5-10%.”

“We hope that everyone will do their part to protect dugongs by not supporting illegal fishing and help take care of our environment.”

Dead dugong found in Trang sent to Phuket | News by The Thaiger Dead dugong found in Trang sent to Phuket | News by The Thaiger Dead dugong found in Trang sent to Phuket | News by The Thaiger

South

Multiple waterspouts observed off Koh Lipe – VIDEO

4 days ago

November 25, 2018

People on the beach at Koh Lipe were treated to a spectacular sight of four waterspouts off Satun today.

The sudden phenomenon in the Andaman Sea was recorded as video and photos and widely shared on social media.

The phenomenon happened a little before noon on Sunday when the four waterspouts shot out towards the horizon for 10-15 minutes, which was observed by those on the Sun Rise Beach, East of Koh Lipe.

But the rare phenomenon disappeared when rains arrived.

TMD spokesman Surapong Sarapa said a waterspout was common in the Andaman Sea coast during the rainy season but it was rare to have four of them at the same time.

25/11/61 เมื่อช่วงสายวันนี้ สะพรึง!! พายุงวงช้างหลายลูก กลางทะเลเกาะหลีเป๊ะ จ.สตูล นักท่องเที่ยวแตกตื่น Cr. อาตี๋คิม'ม ทิวลี่ทวินนี่**********************ขอบคุณเรื่องแนะนำจาก : คาเธ่ย์ หมี

Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต on Sunday, November 25, 2018

STORY: The Nation

