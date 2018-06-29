Twinpalms Residences MontAzure
Phuket

The first Leopard 50 arrives in Phuket in July

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

By Joe Lim/luxuo.com

The first Leopard 50 has arrived in Asia, and a special partnership event between Yacht Style Magazine and Lux Inc Media will be held at Ao Po Grand Marina from July 7-8.

Since the launch of the Leopard 50 at the Miami International Boat Show, she has proven to be one of the most successful products launched by Leopard Catamarans in her first year.

Some key features that make this model so popular begin with her versatility. Owners are given the option to choose the classic hard-top exterior configuration (Leopard 50P), or for the first time on a Leopard Catamaran of this size, an optional flybridge accommodation (Leopard 50L).

The Leopard 50L is the ideal layout for anyone looking for more outdoor living space as she comes equipped with a flybridge that includes a lounge area, table, sunbed and optional exterior speakers and shade awning. An important distinction compared to similar sailboat flybridge configurations is that while under sail, passengers can move about the flybridge with ample headroom and never worry about interference from the boom.

Sailors looking for the familiar, continuous hardtop can opt for the Leopard 50P. This version does not have the flybridge and can deliver increased performance particularly when fitted with the offered Squaretop mainsail and other available performance-orientated rigging and sail options. In addition to the exterior options, the interior offers multiple layout configurations with 3 plus utility room, 4 or 5 cabins, and an extensive options list.

The helm station is still located in the classic position – raised and to starboard (right). Move easily from the helm station to the spacious aft cockpit, and from there step into an open saloon by stacking sliding glass doors which seamlessly blend the saloon with the outdoors. Inside, the interior has an elegant, light finish that is accented with grey contrasts. The design is modern and fresh, with a focus on the quality of finish and materials.

The stylish interior is designed with plenty of headroom and an ergonomic layout. A staple in all new Leopard models, the forward facing settee, situated aft, allows for direct communication with the forward facing galley. The saloon is finished off with a saloon sized overhead skylight, and the signature forward cockpit is accessible from the saloon through a weathertight door. True to the Leopard pedigree, the Leopard 50 emphasises functional open spaces and ease of handling.

Kit Chotithamaporn, Yacht Sales Manager, Asia enthuses, “I’m very happy that the first Leopard 50 in Asia has been sold to an experienced Asian yachtsman with plans for long voyages in the Asian region and beyond. The Leopard 50 is the perfect boat for a yacht owner to do this in comfort and safety.”

Principal Specifications:

Length Overall 50’ 6” / 15.4 m

Hull Length 48’ 11” / 14.9 m

Beam 26’ 5” / 8.06 m

Draft 5” 3’ / 1.6 m

Sail Area 1,660 sq ft/ 154.2 sq m

Engines 2 x 57 hp

Fuel Capacity 243 US Gal / 920 l

Water Capacity 185 US Gal / 700 l

Cabins 4 or 5

Heads 4 or 5

- The Thaiger

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

News

Emergency crews battle airport fire during drill

The Thaiger

Published

52 mins ago

on

June 29, 2018

By

Phuket International Airport emergency crews battled fires near the main runway today (June 29).

Firefighters and rescue workers were deployed on the tarmac as part of regular drills aimed at improving response times and emergency response efficiency. This is the third such drill at the airport this year.

Observing officials reported that the emergency crews were timely and effective in their response during the exercise. The drills follow a standard of National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and are carried out periodically to check on preparedness for various emergencies.

No flights were reportedly affected by the drill.

PHOTOS: Phuket International Airport

News

Shisha/Vaping shop raided in Kathu

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 29, 2018

By

A team of officers from Phuket Provincial Defense Office and the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command raided ‘@ Moom Mor’ restaurant in Kathu on Wednesday night (June 27).

Officers arrived at the shop where 14 tables of customers were using baraku (shisha).

Officers arrested a 20 year old Thai man, Feeraskan Akbas, from Narathiwat. Officers seized 960 grams of baraku and 17 set of baraku smoking equipment.

Feeraskan was taken to the Kathu Police station where he has been charged with providing baraku and e-cigarette equipment and opportunities which is prohibited in Thailand.

Vaping, the popular alternative to smoking cigarettes, whilst legal in many countries, could put you in jail in Thailand for up to ten years. Baraku (shisha and hookah) are all banned for use in Thailand.

Read more HERE.

News

Plans for Phuket pork factory changed to ‘refrigeration and storage facility’

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

June 29, 2018

By

The plans to construct a pork processing factory in Mai Khao have been changed to a refrigeration and storage facility after a three hour discussion yesterday (June 28).

Locals in Mai Khao are protesting against the company who was planning to construct a pork processing factory in the north section of Phuket island. Locals at Baan Dan Yid and Baan Dan Yut protested against the private company’s plans after a notice was placed on June 8 at the area to build the processing plant.

Read the earlier story HERE.

The discussions were held in Mai Khao yesterday with staff members of CPF (Thailand) company, relevant offices and more than 200 locals.

Staff members of the company explained that the public hearing had already been held on Nov 4 last year in Mai Khao to discuss the land use and pork processing factory. Locals claim they didn’t know about the plans and were seeking an explanation of how that happened and more information about the project.

A previous pig farm covered an area of 40 rai on the same land. The company has submitted plans to construct the factory on 10 rai of that land. The company claims the building will cover 1,300 square metres. It will be a ‘closed loop’ factory, recycling their own waste. The factory will have a waste water system meeting the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standard.

The discussion took about three hours with the conclusion that the company will cancel the previous construction license to build a pork processing factory. A new construction license will be submitted to build a refrigeration and storage facility.

The process will start again, including a public hearing.

 

