Thai man and 78 year old foreign stepfather arrested over child sex abuse in Phuket

A Thai man and his foreign stepfather have been arrested for allegedly engaging in child sex crimes and sexual abuse in Phuket. Police say the Thai man pretended to be a swimming coach and lured male children less than 15 years old into swimming at his stepfather’s house for potential sexual exploits. More than 15 children were reportedly involved in the case.

On April 15, Thailand’s For Freedom International Foundation brought a mother and her 13 year old child to report to the officers at Phuket Provincial Police Station about a sexual harassment case allegedly committed by a 78 year old English man named “John”.

The police gathered information and evidence and then requested an arrest warrant from the Court to charge John over charges relating to child custody deprivation and committing indecent acts against children under 15 years of age.

After questioning the English man, the next day the police arrested his stepson, a 32 year old Thai man named “Ekkarat” or “Nikkie”, for allegedly pretending to be a swimming coach and luring children to meet his stepfather.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Surachate Hakparn, questioned the stepson by himself who told police that John has been living at a house in the Thalang District of Phuket for more than 10 years. It’s understood he used to run an international real estate business, but he doesn’t work at present. His wife had already passed away, and his two sons live in New Zealand.

John acted as a kind elder who supported the residents in the community and always gave money to male children. The residents reportedly loved him and, in some cases, may have helped to conceal his alleged offences.

The officers had previously visited the area to investigate a child abuse case, but the residents weren’t willing to provide information in that matter.

One of the victims, a 13 year old boy, informed the officers that Nikkie had lured him into joining a swim training at John’s house on March 14, 2022. Police say CCTV footage inside the house confirmed the abuse. Their report revealed 15 children were involved in the case; 8 were sexually assaulted, 2 only witnessed the incidents, and the other 5 will be questioned further over the incidents.

SOURCE: Khaosod