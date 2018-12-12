Taxi motorbike driver found dead in Phuket room | The Thaiger

Phuket
Taxi motorbike driver found dead in Phuket room
A taxi motorbike driver has been found dead in a room in Thalang today.
The Thalang Police were notified about the incident at the National Housing Authority in Thalang around midday today.
Police and rescue workers arrived to find the body of a man who was identified as 39 year old Toemorn Suwan. Nearby they found empty bottles of whisky.
There were no signs of a struggle found on his body. Police believe that Mr Toemorn died at least four days before his body was found. His body was taken to the Thalang Police Station.
Mr Toemorn’s father told police that his son was a motorbike taxi driver in Patong. He lived alone and liked to drink whisky.
On Sunday he injured his knee so didn’t go to work. His family came to visit him at his room. But today they tried to contact him but there was no answer.
Police are continuing their investigation.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Phuket
Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2018 – Raises the bar again
Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2018 (KRSR 2018) was, again, a leader in superyacht events in Asia. This year’s event has been hailed as an outstanding success both in terms of the strength of the yachting brands on display and the relaxed and productive business atmosphere.
Over 350 invited personalities, including local and international VIP guests, major trend-setters in yachting and luxury partners attended the KRSR 2018 that celebrated the superyacht lifestyle with lavish events, private gourmet dinners and luxury guest experiences.
“I’m very proud of our team who created the best KRSR yet. It is really gratifying to create a relaxed fun environment where this industry’s leaders in Asia can genuinely get down to business.” said Kata Rocks & Infinite Luxury CEO Richard Pope.
“We were also delighted to add Oceanco this year. We feel they are an ideal fit for the KRSR 2018 as they are perfectly aligned with Kata Rocks’ spirit of innovation and luxury.”
Oceanco Group Marketing Manager, Paris Baloumis agreed, “Oceanco is very pleased to have supported the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous as the sponsor of the Owners’ Dinner as it helps us get to know both the region and the people much better.
“The KRSR promotes Phuket and all the essential advantages it has as a world-class cruising destination: beauty, luxury, diversity, Thai culture and charm plus the infrastructure to support superyachts.”
As always, the KRSR 2018 guest experience included lavish cocktail parties, gourmet dining and meaningful press announcements.
Royal Huisman and Berret-Racoupeau Design made waves with its KRSR launch in Asia. They teamed up to produce custom-built multihull superyachts, both power and sail, that redefine luxury catamaran design from the waterline upwards.
Camper & Nicholsons Asia Chairman, Mr Lester Lam said, “The KRSR is a unique opportunity where owners and enthusiasts interact at well-organised events and casual gatherings. Southeast Asia is truly uncharted grounds, and KRSR has shown everyone the region’s potential.”
New initiatives focused on sustainability were also prominent at the KRSR 2018. SeaKeepers Society was on hand to raise local awareness of the current situation of the world’s oceans to protect, conserve, and restore where possible. Torqeedo also promoted a green ethos at the Rendezvous with its water-based electromobility, sustainability, and clean energy with its all-electric and solar powered ribs and tenders.
This year the KRSR 2018 fleet featured another spectacular gathering of superyachts including MY Xanadu, MY Nymhaea, SY Aphrodite, SY Dallinghoo Schooner and MY Sanook to name just a few.
All joined in the annual KRSR superyacht fleet cruise up Phuket’s sun kissed west coast to feast on a champagne beach BBQ at The Surin Phuket. It proved hugely popular for the third consecutive year, with participants enjoying beautiful weather, epic cuisine, and water activities.
The Oceanco Owners’ Dinner was very well attended by Asia’s more prominent superyacht owners and prospective buyers, while the inaugural Captain’s Dinner with Benetti and Hemisphere Monaco helped promote Southeast Asia and encourage more captains and owners to visit Phuket and the region. Other highlights include the Royal Huisman and Campers and Nicholson opening night cocktail party, Hemisphere Monaco Gin Party, Northrop & Jonson Brunch on-board MY Xanadu, and the Media Champagne Brunch by Benetti. The media brunch was attended by top international and regional luxury lifestyle and yachting media.
Michael Howorth, superyacht journalist and presenter with Superyacht Radio, said the KRSR far transcends what can be achieved at boat shows. “For those who see the KRSR as a Monaco Yacht Show held in tropical Phuket, it’s time to think again. It is Asia’s most promising and rewarding superyacht event that allows yacht owners, both actual and potential, to meet with captains, managers, builders and brokers while mixing and mingling in a relaxed fun filled environment.”
The opening party was inspired by Phuket’s unique Peranakan heritage and Sino-Portuguese heritage of old Phuket Town. While the KRSR Charter Season Opening Party brought the Rendezvous to a close in grand style, celebrating the start of Phuket’s yachting season with a Mediterranean lifestyle theme enjoyed by all. It is one of the most important dates on Phuket’s maritime calendar and delivered another fantastic evening of hip entertainment and cool sounds for the VIP guests in attendance.
Popular singer Eka Liu performed a lively set on a stage set up in the middle of Kata Rocks signature 35- metre infinity pool. It provided an ideal showcase for SeaJet’s high-performance state-of-the-art jet watercraft as it circled the pool during her masterful performance.
The KRSR smartphone application made its debut this year and helped participants enjoy fuller and richer experiences at this year’s Rendezvous. Yachting brands were curious how the app will help shape the future of superyacht event management and technology in years to come.
The success of this years’ KRSR 2018 reflects Infinite Luxury’s development strategy launched three years ago to place Phuket on the global superyacht map. The KRSRs’ position as the definitive superyacht event is Asia is secure through its invitation selection process for attendees, sponsor’s events, exclusive owners and captains’ dinners, plus ongoing public relations and marketing initiatives organised throughout the year.
It is perfectly positioned to remain a major and proactive player in the development of the industry, permanently hoisting the colours of international superyachting in Phuket, the heart of Southeast Asia.
Next year the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous is scheduled for December 12 to 15 2019.
Phuket
Two youths arrested over bag snatching in Phuket Town
Phuket Police have arrested two suspects after they snatched a bag containing cash and a mobile phone from pedestrian in Phuket Town.
Phuket Police have arrested 19 year old Chanatiip ‘Lip’ Samartkit from Phuket and a 15 old boy from Nakhon Si Thammarat. They were both arrested at a rental room in Rassada, east of Phuket Town.
The arrest follows police being notified on Sunday that two suspects had snatched a bag from a pedestrian walking on Bangkok Road in Phuket Town. The bag contained 10,000 baht cash and a mobile phone. The two suspects sped away on a motorbike.
Chanatip told police that they were searching for victims along Bangkok Road as they don’t have a job and have no money.
They were both taken to the Phuket City Police Station to face legal action.
News
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Hundreds of Chinese tour buses are clogging the tiny streets around ‘old Kathu’ on the northern side of Phra Phuket Kaew Road every day to drop the tourists off at the Kathu Temple. The temple now has a full commercial operation offering religious amulets, some of them selling for 20,000 baht and more.
Tourists are guided around some of the temple’s displays and artefacts, and told stories about the displays, real or otherwise.
Spotlight Phuket, who went public with the story of police corruption in Patong last October, has described the commercial enterprise as a ‘scam’.
Speaking to two people involved in the daily operations of the tours on site, they admitted that the temple was working in conjunction with a Chinese tour company.
The tourists are being told that the amulets will ‘give them good luck’. We weren’t able to get any proof of these claims.
The temple’s commercial activities are another example of innocent Chinese tourists being dropped off at various activities, not included in their original agenda, where they are ‘encouraged’ to purchase over-priced, gems, latex (rubber products), herbs and herbal products, dried fruits and, in this case, religious amulets.
The issue of a Buddhist community temple being involved in questionable commercial activities is now being investigated by concerned local officials and police. A translator who works with one of the Chinese tour companies visiting the temple, says that the bus companies are being offered around 50% of the sales made to their tour groups as an incentive to bring the bus groups to the temple.
In the meantime the buses are causing traffic problems with the small streets of the adjacent village completely unsuited to the large buses meandering through the roads to get to the Kathu Temple.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Australian sentenced to death in Thailand on drug smuggling charges
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
Blacklisted Swede arrested in Phuket
Taxi motorbike driver found dead in Phuket room
John Mayer coming to Bangkok for the first time
Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2018 – Raises the bar again
Foreign Ministry assisting wife of Thai slain in France
Cave-rescue mural now moved to official Tham Luang memorial
Two youths arrested over bag snatching in Phuket Town
CoolSculpting: What is it and why is it so popular in Thailand?
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
Krabi rescue workers stop a python and cobra fight – VIDEO
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Man arrested for possessing exotic wild cats
Toxic free school lunches
Who is Miss Thailand, last weekend’s runner-up in the Miss World competition?
Testimony continues during poaching trial of Premchai Karnasutra
US ambassador shares concerns about tourism in Phuket
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 scams in Thailand
-
News10 hours ago
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
-
Thai Life2 days ago
New WHO world road death report – Thailand drops to number 8 but still high
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Tourists complain about thin elephant being forced to do party tricks
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Nude couple pictured on top of Egyptian pyramid sparks investigation
-
Uncategorized3 days ago
Miss Thailand runner-up in the Miss World 2018 contest – VIDEO
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
New Thai 1,000 baht note wins international award
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Two foreigners arrested over cannabis oil raid in BKK
You must be logged in to post a comment Login