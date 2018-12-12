Bangkok police officer kills French citizen following bar brawl | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok police officer kills French citizen following bar brawl
A French tourist was killed in his Bangkok apartment in the early hours of Wednesday by a local Policeman. The two were seen at a Lucky Shot Food and Sports Restaurant on Sukhumvi Soi 11/1 Tuesday evening. Witnesses say a bar brawl broke out between the two men in which the tourist was getting the upper hand, the reason for the confrontation is still unclear.
The shooter has been identified as 49 year old Pol Sen Sgt Maj Kantapong Huasdri from Lumpini police station and the victim was 41 year old Malik JDjamel. Begrudged from the outcome of the fight, the officer followed the victim home and is believed to have delivered the fatal shots.
Pol Sen Sgt Major handed himself in and and when interrogated confessed to killing the French man. Immigration police say that the victim in question was residing in the capital for the last few months and was currently looking for work opportunities.
Witnesses have confirmed that the two men were intoxicated.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
John Mayer coming to Bangkok for the first time
IMAGE: John Mayer Instagram, Billboard.com
John Mayer will be playing in Bangkok on April 3, 2018 for his newly announced ‘Australia & Asia Tour 2019’. The 41 year old American, hailing from Connecticut isperforming for the first time in Thailand. Tickets will be released at a later date but put a circle in your calendar.
Mayer’s most famous songs include “Gravity”, “Your Body is a Wonderland'” and “Daughter”, his talent has also lead him to play alongside legends such as BB King and Eric Clapton.
Here is small peak into the talented John Mayer:
Bangkok
Who is Miss Thailand, last weekend’s runner-up in the Miss World competition?
PHOTOS: Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok
“Beauty is seen in action and how much you give to society. Beauty is what you do for other people and what you say to other people to make them feel better about themselves.”
She was the runner up in this year’s Miss World competition held at Santa, China last Saturday night. She was also crowned Miss Asia at the same event. But who is this young career beauty pageant entrant?Time Out Bangkok met Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan before she headed off to Sanya for the title event. Read some of her pageant-winning answers… (NB. The term ‘world peace’ was never mentioned)
Why do we still need beauty pageants in the era of female empowerment?
Nicolene: I believe beauty pageants help society see how a woman can be empowering. One, beauty pageants are not just about beauty. A beauty pageant shows how a woman can be strong, how she can be smart, and how she can help other people and empower other women, so I think beauty pageants are platforms for people to see how empowering women are.
What is the difference between the beauty pageants in the past and now?
Nicolene: I believe that beauty pageants back then focused on the wrong thing. They focused on a woman’s femininity and how womanly she is. They focused on her curves, and they didn’t focus on their minds and what she has to say. Nowadays, we have shifted our focus because we now know that women have so much to offer. I feel that, in 2018, so many people see that woman have more to offer than just pretty hair and pretty teeth.
Read the rest of the interview with Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan HERE.
Bangkok
Tourists complain about thin elephant being forced to do party tricks
PHOTOS: Mail Online
dailymail.co.uk is reporting that an adult elephant has been photographed performing in front of deserted audience seating at Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo, just south of Bangkok.
With its bones clearly visible, a female elephant is seen balancing on two wooden tables before being led down and forced to walk across a metal tight rope.
She pauses in the middle, turns around and walks back, according to the article.
The skeletal frame of the small Asian elephant, with its pelvis and shoulder poking through its saggy leathery skin, raised concerns from one visitor who filmed the ‘show’.
“I’ve been visiting the zoo for a long time because I like to look at the animals. But when I visited last week I was upset when I saw one of the elephants. The elephant looked so thin and weak. I felt so sorry. I think he needs help.”
The unidentified tourist thought the zoo might be having financial problems and couldn’t afford to look after the elephant. The Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo was built in 1950 as Thailand’s first crocodile farm. It boasts that it is the world’s largest crocodile farm and has expanded to include other animals as well.
dailymail.co.uk reports that the zoo now has over 60,000 crocodiles of different kinds in various pits and features daily shows. Locals say that the zoo was once popular, but in recent years the crowds have dwindled and many shows are now empty.
Visitors who reviewed the zoo, which has a one star rating on TripAdvisor, said they were ‘heartbroken’ at what they saw, although the attraction did receive some praise. Here are some other responses…
“The place is poorly maintained – a lot of the facilities are run down and look like it hasn’t been upgraded in a long time.”
“It’s very heart wrenching to see the animals kept in such poor conditions and God knows if there’s even anyone taking care of them.”
“I literally cried numerous time throughout the day.”
A spokesman for the zoo said that all the elephants at the park are “good”.
“No, no, no. The elephants here are all healthy. They are all good. None of them are thin. They are all fed well. They do shows every day.”
ORIGINAL ARTICLE : Mail Online
