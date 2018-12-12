Bangkok police officer kills French citizen following bar brawl | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Bangkok police officer kills French citizen following bar brawl

A French tourist was killed in his Bangkok apartment in the early hours of Wednesday by a local Policeman.  The two were seen at a Lucky Shot Food and Sports Restaurant on Sukhumvi Soi 11/1 Tuesday evening. Witnesses say a bar brawl broke out between the two men in which the tourist was getting the upper hand, the reason for the confrontation is still unclear.

The shooter has been identified as 49 year old Pol Sen Sgt Maj Kantapong Huasdri from Lumpini police station and the victim was 41 year old Malik JDjamel. Begrudged from the outcome of the fight, the officer followed the victim home and is believed to have delivered the fatal shots.

Pol Sen Sgt Major handed himself in and and when interrogated confessed to killing the French man. Immigration police say that the victim in question was residing in the capital for the last few months and was currently looking for work opportunities.

Witnesses have confirmed that the two men were intoxicated.

Bangkok police officer kills French citizen following bar brawl | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Bangkok Post



