Phuket
TAT and Tourism Ministry push for domestic tourism in Phuket
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is partnering with the Tourism and Sports Ministry to build confidence and boost domestic travel to Phuket as it reopens to international tourism next month. They hope to give Phuket a much-needed boom by attracting local travellers as well as fully vaccinated international passengers.
Aiming to get domestic travel up and running in August, the TAT is preparing a memorandum of understanding with the Thai Chamber of Commerce to promote and encourage Thai people to travel to Phuket. They hope to have the plan signed this month. They suggest members of the chamber take holidays in July to demonstrate that safe and enjoyable travel is possible, visibly reassuring Thais and vaccinated foreigners.
Around the world, TAT offices are beginning strong promotional pushes to drive tourists to Phuket again. 29 TAT offices worldwide are participating, and international airlines such as Thai Airways, Singapore Airlines, British Airways and El Al Airlines have committed to direct service flights to Phuket. This week Qatar Airways, Emirates Airways and Etihad Airlines all announced flights from July 1, and KLM scheduled flights for after the rainy season commencing in October.
While international tourism has been nearly non-existent since Covid-19 began, domestic tourism in Phuket and all of Thailand has fallen as well, with 2021’s tourism goal set by the government now being lowered to 100 to 120 million trips total, with a target revenue of 550 billion baht. The Tourism and Sports Ministry stated that they will be monitoring progress in the mass vaccination drives this month and next to determine plans for tourism subsidies in August and beyond.
A fund to help the businesses most painfully impacted by the pandemic has been proposed, but nothing has been confirmed yet. The ministry is awaiting data on financial aid being gathered by the Association of Thai Travel Agents now before moving forward. Plans included earmarking funds from the government’s loan decree alloting 500 billion baht for Covid-19 relief. The ministry will coordinate with the Finance Ministry on this effort.
Aside from domestic tourism, yesterday the Center for Economic Situation Administration passed the Phuket Sandbox proposal, clearing the way for approval next by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and then the Cabinet, before finally being published in the Royal Gazette, which makes it an official guarantee. The proposal that passed included positives like provisions for unvaccinated children and plans for transfers in Bangkok to be allowed but also upped the period arriving travellers must stay in Phuket from 7 to 14 days, causing an uproar.
The Public Health Ministry is worried about future Covid-19 outbreaks, so they pushed for the 14-day restrictions, but, together with the CCSA, if July comes and goes without any wave of infections, they aim to reduce the travel restriction to 7 days.
The final step in the plan for any tourism, domestic or foreign, to really thrive in Phuket is reaching the threshold for herd immunity among residents. Phuket has been making progress but is still waiting for shipments of Covid-19 vaccines in order to get 70% of the island inoculated.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
10 Comments
Leave a Reply
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Phuket
UPDATE: Phuket Sandbox – Changes to travelling back to Thailand
Yes, there are some more details, about the Phuket ‘sandbox’ and there will certainly be some more changes in the next few weeks as we lead up to July 1. Getting back to Thailand, via Phuket, is now much easier from the start of July but there are still a few conditions and restrictions you need to be aware of. We will continue to update you here and at thethaiger.com. Don’t forget to download our phone app too… it’s free!
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Tourism
First step of Phuket Sandbox reopening July 1 approved
It’s official, sort of. After months of kicking sand around debating if it will really happen, the Centre for Economic Situation Administration has officially approved the Phuket Sandbox plan, an important step forward. The announcement, made late this afternoon, appears to answer the often-posed question if the sandbox plan would ever happen after the much more intense and deadly third wave of Covid-19 swept through Thailand.
Following this huge step forward, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is expected to approve the Phuket Sandbox proposal officially on Monday, followed by the Thai cabinet Tuesday and then publishing in the Royal Gazette – the announcing format that makes everything official in Thailand.
Then, the island will be opening Phuket International Airport to foreign travellers as proposed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
A few key questions seem to be clarified in the announcement. This approval appears to state that transit via Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) WILL be permitted on your way to Phuket. This opens up more options for flights into Thailand. Also, travellers arriving in Phuket will need to stay a minimum of 2 weeks before travelling on to other parts of Thailand, doubling the original 7 days that had been expected.
Tourists will not be permitted to take excursions like Koh Phi Phi or Phang Nga Bay day trips. In fact, the only option to leave the island within those 14 days is if they are flying out of Phuket airport.
The official rules of the Phuket Sandbox reopening state that international travellers must be vaccinated for at least 2 weeks before entering Thailand. But the vaccination can’t be more than 1 year old either. Passengers must be from a low-to-medium risk country. If all these conditions are met, the travellers will be permitted to enter Phuket without any quarantine or self-isolation.
During your 14 days you can travel anywhere on the island of Phuket, the largest island in Thailand (about the same size as Singapore).
One big question mark throughout the whole evolution of the Phuket Sandbox program is how children will be handled. The CESA have now laid out guidance, stating that kids under 6 years old, and travelling with parents who have already been vaccinated, will be allowed to enter without restriction. For those between the ages of 6 and 18, a rapid antigen Covid-19 test will be administered as soon as they arrive at Phuket International Airport.
Another point of debate was exactly which vaccines would be accepted in order to enter Thailand. This announcement by the CESA concluded that the vaccine brand must be either one approved by the Thai FDA (currently Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Sinopharm) or one certified by the World Health Organisation.
As the initiative is aimed at bringing back tourism, even expats or Thais with a home in Phuket will be required to book a hotel that complies with Covid-19 safety standards before travelling to other parts of Thailand. Unlike ASQ though, which is still an option for unvaccinated travellers, you are only required to book a hotel, but can stay at other SHA registered hotels during your stay on the island.
The CESA meeting also included an approved proposal to work on attracting wealthy investors, pensioners, and travellers, high-skilled professionals, and digital nomads. Deputy PM and Energy Minister Supattanapong Panmechao has been tasked with discussing the details of that programme with all the agencies involved and submit findings in the future.
Phuket has cleared the first major hurdle towards approval and with momentum, it looks like the floodgates to tourism will reopen, for better or for worse. Time will tell if it opens a stream of economy-boosting tourists to the sandbox, or opens a Pandora’s (Sand) Box of the fourth wave of Covid-19.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand | FRB
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Foreign workers get jabs in 2-day Phuket mass vaccination drive
In 2 days, yesterday and today, Phuket has set out to vaccinate 22,613 migrant workers and 5,758 foreign workers who are legal with a work permit. Vachira Phuket Hospital has teamed up with Angsana Laguna Phuket resort in the north of Phuket and Central shopping centre in the middle of the island for the foreign worker mass vaccination drive.
The resort has offered up its Angsana Convention and Exhibition Space for the vaccination drive for foreign workers, using the large location to host all the vaccine recipients. ACES has been used by government officials as a vaccine centre for the duration of the vaccine campaign.
Angsana released a statement praising the efforts as a major step towards the Phuket Sandbox reopening scheme on July 1st. The Phuket Tourist Association and Ministry of Public Health are coordinating preparedness to receive guests, arranging procedures, protocol and testing plans. The TAT Safety & Health Administration programme created Covid-19 safety standards for hosting incoming tourists.
It was reported that the Central shopping centre was a much rougher scene compared to a smooth vaccination process in Angsana. Foreign workers waited in the car park for over an hour just to have their paperwork processed before being allowed into the shopping centre to receive their jabs.
Phuket had received a batch of 80,000 Sinovac vaccines on Tuesday to carry out the mass vaccination of foreign workers. Next week another 120,000 vaccines will arrive and another drive will run from June 11. So far 279,943 people have had one vaccine so far, and nearly 99,000 are fully vaccinated with 2 jabs. The number of single vaccine recipients is 60% of the target of 466,587 Phuket residents needed to be fully vaccinated to reach the 70% inoculation threshold for herd immunity.
As of now, only expats legally employed with a valid work permit are eligible for vaccines in Phuket. Government officials have not released any information on when and how expats that aren’t working can receive a vaccine. Many expats are on marriage or retirement visas, and don’t have work permits who are still awaiting details on how foreign residents can get vaccination.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Compensation for side effects or death from Covid-19 vaccine
TAT and Tourism Ministry push for domestic tourism in Phuket
25 million Pfizer and J&J vaccines coming, millions ready now
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
UPDATE: Phuket Sandbox – Changes to travelling back to Thailand
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
Cancellation of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix for 2021
First step of Phuket Sandbox reopening July 1 approved
Covid-19 sees a rise in dangerous scams in India
BTS make musical history with a slice of ‘Butter’
Thailand News Today | Local-made AZ vaccine released, new prosecutor to chase ‘Boss’ | June 4
Foreign workers get jabs in 2-day Phuket mass vaccination drive
Which Thai provinces have been the hardest hit by Covid?
Si Racha ice factory closed due to Covid
Top 10 most beautiful waterfalls in Thailand
Man arrested for allegedly smuggling durian into Thailand
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
After woman’s death, doctor talks about birth control pills and Covid vaccine risks
Government considering legal action against alleged Covid-19 vaccine provider
First step of Phuket Sandbox reopening July 1 approved
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
Brit accused of killing bar girl in 2014 approved for extradition
Canadian woman sexually assaulted while doing a live stream video in Bangkok
Emergency Decree extended a 12th time, until July 31
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- World3 days ago
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
- Phuket3 days ago
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
- Business2 days ago
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
- Phuket19 hours ago
First step of Phuket Sandbox reopening July 1 approved
- Business2 days ago
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
American expats to US government: give us vaccines!
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Vaccination of foreigners kicks off next week
- Phuket3 days ago
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority details international flight rules
WilbertG
Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2:24 pm
Honestly, if you had let it run its course from the beginning, it would be over by now.
Have fun with these fantasies though. Asians will be living in this delusional lockdown world for many years to come.
Neriku
Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2:47 pm
If vaccinated I hope no quarantine and expensive covid insurances and can have alcohol too
Neriku
Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2:49 pm
As Asie is in the third wave not many will risk coming not at least next year, hopefully Thailand will be vaccinated by then
Frank Andersson
Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2:50 pm
Why would Thai people (read Bangkok people) go to Phuket, when places like Pattaya and Hua Hin are in short driving distance, and are much more open for “tourists” then Phuket is.
It will take a long time for Phuket to get up on its feet so it’s interesting for tourists of any origin. Thai government is not making anything regarding this any easier with there lack of commitment.
Jason
Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2:51 pm
Ok so is that vaccinated Thai tourists? With all the work going into eliminating the virus in Phuket so that it can open to international tourists who are vaccinated, why would you encourage Thais, who by and large aren’t vaccinated to come to Phuket? If you want international tourists to come, keep it in a bubble. Thailand has over 45,000 currently infected. It’s uncertain if they can even fully vaccinate the citizens of Phuket. Looks like the TAT is up to it’s usual “Mad cap” ideas, which could only serve to dissuade interntional tourists from low risk countries considering coming.
Nigel
Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 3:05 pm
@Jason Great point. As you say, it makes no sense to create a bubble only to then allow people from the mainland to travel unvaccinated. Surely you need the same rules for Thais and foreigners? Oh sorry, wait. This is Thailand we are talking about. When have the same rules ever applied. Even when it is a health issue, they still can’t fathom the most basic ideas of equality. What person looking for 2 weeks in the sun will do this? Even if they decided it was worth it to experience Phuket, what an insult to then find the group of Thais you are sat next to walked in unvaccinated and untested and staying for a couple of days. They just can not stop the racist mindset.
TS
Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 3:13 pm
You dictators and silly TAT/Sports ministries: You’ve broken the foreign tourism industry, where the real income was, for years to come with your fantasy on and off schemes and complicated entry requirements. You’ve stalled a vaccine rollout that most of the world had in place many months ago. And now you come out with yet another “proposal” to entice Thais to go to Phuket? These folks are concerned about day to day survival under your incompetent regime, not going to some mostly shuttered island. Concentrate on getting your citizens in ALL provinces vaccinated if they want. asap. Stop the stupid tank purchasing, fund shifting and vaccine delays. At least try. TRY to get a lid on this thing then worry about tourism when or if that happens. Get it done
Erik
Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 3:16 pm
No Way i allready reed the new rules
Erik
Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 3:21 pm
No way allready reed the new rules, they will keep you in some kind of jaill. You still have to be check for virus, and you have to wear facemask where ever you go, indsite and outsite. If you bring children the show will much more bad for all.
Nigel
Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 3:31 pm
And don’t forget, when there is a further outbreak , who will they blame? It won’t be the Unvaccinated Thais who popped in to Phuket for a long weekend from Bangkok. It will be the vaccinated and tested dirty foreigners who infected the island.